A woman beheaded by a man with a sword in front of her home on Bay Area street has been named by her family as Karina Castro.Castro, 27, was brutally killed in San Carlos, California, located about 24 miles south of San Francisco, just steps away from the home containing her two daughters, aged one and seven.Law enforcement records of the incident note that the incident occurred just before noon, when police began receiving calls about "a 25-year-old female... head was cut off by a sword.""Children are there, scared to come... want their mom," a note from the police record read.After arriving at the scene, officers began to work the area and were quickly able to make an arrest of the man they believed responsible for the murder.Residents in the neighbourhood relayed with horror what they saw unfold on the street in front of their homes, some so shocked they found themselves stumped with the simple question of "why?"One neighbour, Chapel Thorborne, told ABC 7 the distressing scene he walked into when he arrived home to the Bay Area neighbourhood shortly after the attack on Thursday.Mr Thorborne, who said he'd had brief encounters with the couple before the deadly attack unfolded, described how he saw the suspect with some friends shortly after the decapitation had occurred.Officers who first responded to the scene were reportedly in distress at the devastation laid out before them, Lt Allen said. He noted that peer services would be made available to those affected by the events."Any time someone loses their life it's certainly a tragedy. As far as the shocking nature of it, I do know that the deputies that first arrived on scene were a little beset by the scene," he said, adding that those peer services that were being made available to the officers would also be offered to the witnesses, "because there were several civilian witnesses."