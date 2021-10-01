A battle between gangs in a prison killed at least 116 people and injured 80 in what authorities are calling the worst penitentiary massacre in Ecuador's history. At least five dead were reported beheaded, officials said Wednesday.President Guillermo Lasso decreed a state of emergency in Ecuador's prison system,. Authorities attributed Tuesday's bloodshed at the Litoral penitentiary in the coastal city of Guayaquil toLasso, visibly affected, said at a news conference that what was happening in the Guayaquil prison was "bad and sad" andof the lockup."It is regrettable that the prisons are being turned into territories for power disputes by criminal gangs," he said, adding that he would act with "absolute firmness" to regain control of the Litoral prison and prevent the violence from spreading to other penitentiaries., officials said. Earlier, regional police commander Fausto Buenaño had said thatOutside the prison morgue, the relatives of inmates wept, with some describing to reporters the cruelty with which their loved ones were killed,said Ledy Zúñiga, the former president of Ecuador's National Rehabilitation Council.Zúñiga, who was also the country's minister of justice, said she regretted thatEarlier, officials said the violence erupted from a dispute between the "Los Lobos" and "Los Choneros" prison gangs.Col. Mario Pazmiño, the former director of Ecuador's military intelligence, said the bloody fighting shows that"They want to sow fear," he told The Associated Press on Wednesday, urging the government to temporarily cede control of the prisons to the National Police.Ecuador's president said that care points had been set up for relatives of the inmates with food and psychological support. He added that a $24 million program to address the country's prisons will be accelerated, starting with investments in infrastructure and technology in the Litoral prison.The former director of Ecuador's prison bureau, Fausto Cobo, said that inside penitentiaries authorities face a "threat with power equal to or greater than the state itself." He said that while security forces must enter prisons with shields and unarmed, they are met by inmates with high-caliber weapons.