Society's Child
Boy, 15, who lured friend to woods and tried to behead him can now be named
Metro
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 14:16 UTC
Marcel Grzeszcz was handed a minimum sentence of 16 years and 36 days at Lincoln Crown Court for murdering Roberts Buncis, who he lured into woodland and stabbed dozens of times.
The killer knifed his victim 'in excess of 70 times' on ground off Alcorn Green in Fishtoft, near Boston, on December 12, 2020 - just two days before Roberts' 13th birthday.
The teenager's trial heard the younger boy had a wound to the neck that was 'consistent with a decapitation attempt'.
Grzeszcz admitted manslaughter midway through his trial but denied murder.
The defendant claimed the victim had taken the knife to the scene and he 'lost control' when the youngster attempted to stab him.
Jurors dismissed his argument and concluded he was 'motivated by anger' when he was convicted in July.
Sentencing the youth on Monday, Mr Justice Jeremy Baker told him: 'You carried out a savage and brutal attack upon him with a knife which you had brought to the scene, in the course of which you made a determined effort to remove his head, before leaving his body for others to find later that same morning.
'Although it is less easy to discern the precise motive for your actions that night, if indeed they extended beyond the excitement which the infliction of violence had caused you to experience in the past, it would appear that you viewed the deceased as something of a liability.
'When the two of you met up in the wooded area, I'm satisfied while the deceased was unarmed and unaware of what was to take place, you came armed with a large knife and with latex gloves intending at that time, at the very least, to cause him serious bodily harm.
He also lifting a reporting restriction meaning that the boy can now be named.
Justice Baker explained: 'I'm satisfied that it is in the interests of justice to dispose of the anonymity order and continuing the order would impose an unreasonable restriction at this stage.'
The judge added that he was satisfied he should rule 'in favour of open justice rather than the defendant's welfare'.
In a short victim impact statement read to the court on behalf of Roberts's father, Edgars Buncis, he said: 'How do I put into words how I feel?
'This is all wrong. No father should ever have to bury their son.
'Nothing is a reason for this. I have lost my destination and my purpose.'
Roberts was stabbed repeatedly two days before his 13th birthday
He added: 'My life is in a cemetery. I feel empty and nothing will change this.'
Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, branded the case 'utterly tragic'.
He said: 'I would like to pay tribute to the people who loved Roberts, and had to deal with losing him in such brutal and horrific circumstances.
'Their support for our investigation has been unwavering, and their bravery has been an inspiration. Nothing could bring Roberts back, but our commitment was to try to find some semblance of justice for a grieving family and community.'
Mr Myszczyszyn added: 'The act.. will be remembered by officers and staff as one of the worst and saddest cases we have ever dealt with. The level of violence, and that it involved children, makes it almost incomprehensible.'
The trial previously heard that Grzeszcz was forced to leave St Nicholas Primary after bring a knife on to the premises, and was sent to a pupil referral unit.
The defendant then moved to Haven High Academy, where he stayed for around three years, but was excluded for selling drugs both in and out of school.
Grzeszcz was then sent to a pupil referral unit where he started the day before Roberts was found dead.