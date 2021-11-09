A 15-year-old boy jailed for killing his 12-year-old friend and attempting to decapitate him can now be named.Marcel Grzeszcz was handed a minimum sentence of 16 years and 36 days at Lincoln Crown Court for murdering Roberts Buncis, who he lured into woodland and stabbed dozens of times.The teenager's trial heard the younger boy had a wound to the neck that was 'consistent with a decapitation attempt'.Grzeszcz admitted manslaughter midway through his trial but denied murder.The defendant claimed the victim had taken the knife to the scene and he 'lost control' when the youngster attempted to stab him.Jurors dismissed his argument and concluded he was 'motivated by anger' when he was convicted in July.Sentencing the youth on Monday, Mr Justice Jeremy Baker told him: ''Although it is less easy to discern the precise motive for your actions that night, if indeed they extended beyond the excitement which the infliction of violence had caused you to experience in the past, it would appear that you viewed the deceased as something of a liability.'When the two of you met up in the wooded area, I'm satisfiedJustice Baker explained:In a short victim impact statement read to the court on behalf of Roberts's father, Edgars Buncis, he said: 'How do I put into words how I feel?'This is all wrong. No father should ever have to bury their son.'Nothing is a reason for this. I have lost my destination and my purpose.'Roberts was stabbed repeatedly two days before his 13th birthdayHe added: 'My life is in a cemetery. I feel empty and nothing will change this.'Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, branded the case 'utterly tragic'.He said: 'I would like to pay tribute to the people who loved Roberts, and had to deal with losing him in such brutal and horrific circumstances.'Their support for our investigation has been unwavering, and their bravery has been an inspiration. Nothing could bring Roberts back, but our commitment was to try to find some semblance of justice for a grieving family and community.'Mr Myszczyszyn added: 'The act.. will be remembered by officers and staff as one of the worst and saddest cases we have ever dealt with. The level of violence, and that it involved children, makes it almost incomprehensible.'The trial previously heard that Grzeszcz was forced to leave St Nicholas Primary after bring a knife on to the premises, and was sent to a pupil referral unit.The defendant then moved to Haven High Academy, where he stayed for around three years, but was excluded for selling drugs both in and out of school.Grzeszcz was then sent to a pupil referral unit where he started the day before Roberts was found dead.