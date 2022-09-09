U.S. Coast Guard Probes Natgas Pipeline Explosion at Lake Lery, Louisianahe U.S. Coast Guard said on Thursday that it was responding to a natural gas pipeline explosion at Lake Lery, Louisiana, and there have been no reports of injuries, casualties or pollution at this time.The Coast Guard received a report of a large fire at Lake Lery, it said in a release.A Coast Guard spokesperson identified the line involved as the TOCA LINE, operated by Third Coast High Point Gas Transmission LLC, adding the fire was still burning at present.The company could not be immediately reached for comment.a spokesperson from the U.S. Pipeline And Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) said."The pipeline has been shut down and the affected section of pipe has been isolated. Remaining gas will be allowed to burn off. PHMSA will continue to monitor this event."