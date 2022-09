After a federal judge required that a special master be appointed to oversee the documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago, contents of those documents were leaked to the Washington Post The heavily redacted affidavit provided by the Biden administration's Department of Justice specified that they had concerns that the classified documents were not safe in former President Trump's care.On Monday, a federal judge agreed to Trump's motion to appoint a special master "to review the seized property for personal items and documents and potentially privileged material subject to claims of attorney-client and/or executive privilege."The judge also " temporarily enjoins " the government from "reviewing and using the seized materials" pending the completion of the review. As such the revelation of the material from the raid constitutes a massive leak.