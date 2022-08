© Yahoo News; photos: AP, Jon Elswick/AP, Marco Bello/Reuters



Earlier this summer, Donald Trump's formerly rock-solid support among Republicans seemed to be wavering as a majority of party loyalists said they were open to backing a different GOP presidential nominee in 2024.But the FBI's decision to search Trump's Mar-a-Lago property for highly classified documents on Aug. 8 — coupled with the former president's furious pushback — appears to have changed that.The survey of 1,563 U.S. adults, which was conducted from Aug. 18 to 22, underscores both the political risks and rewards of the Mar-a-Lago situation for Trump. On the one hand, Republicans seem to be rallying around him in response to the search, bolstering his chances of facing off against President Biden again in 2024. On the other hand, a clear majority of Americans view mishandling highly classified documents as a disqualifying offense.Americans are unambiguous about the ethics here. A full 77% — including 76% of Republicans — say presidents should be "very careful" when "handling highly classified documents and information." Nearly 6 in 10 (58%) say it was "wrong" for Trump to "take highly classified documents with him to Mar-a-Lago after leaving office"; just 15% say it was "right." A majority (54%) also say it was "illegal" (compared with a mere 20% who say it was "legal").What's more ambiguous, and more divided along partisan lines, are views about what exactly Trump has or has not done — and what U.S. authorities should do in response. Nearly every question that touches on these issues elicits the same numbers: a plurality (in the mid- to high 40s) who are convinced of Trump's wrongdoing, a minority (in the low 30s) who are convinced of the opposite, and about 20% to 25% who are unsure. For instance:In each case, about 80% of Democrats are siding against Trump, while only about 60% to 65% of Republicans are siding with him. Significant minorities of Republicans and independents remain unsure.This suggests real potential for movement if the Justice Department chooses to charge the former president — and a court eventually convicts him. But those are very big ifs. And Trump, who successfully persuaded Republicans to back his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen, may yet win over hesitant GOP voters here.Conversely, huge majorities of Republicans and 2020 Trump voters — groups that traditionally favor strict law enforcement — now express negative views about the FBI, the Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland:On the flip side, 56% of Biden voters — and 62% of MSNBC viewers — think "Trump was planning to sell state secrets" before the FBI search. There's no public evidence of either that or Trump's claim that the FBI planted evidence against him.The Yahoo News survey was conducted by YouGov using a nationally representative sample of 1,563 U.S. adults interviewed online from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2022. This sample was weighted according to gender, age, race and education based on the American Community Survey, conducted by the U.S. Bureau of the Census, as well as 2020 presidential vote (or nonvote) and voter registration status. Respondents were selected from YouGov's opt-in panel to be representative of all U.S. adults. The margin of error is approximately 2.6%.