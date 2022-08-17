DTrump
© AP/Patrick Semansky
US President Donald Trump
Former President Trump is calling for the full release of the affidavit submitted with the warrant allowing the FBI to raid his Mar-a-Lago estate - after the Justice Department asked the document to remain sealed.

Trump wrote late Monday evening on his platform Truth Social:
"There is no way to justify the unannounced RAID of Mar-a-Lago, the home of the 45th President of the United States ... by a very large number of gun toting FBI Agents, and the Department of 'Justice' but, in the interest of TRANSPARENCY, I call for the immediate release of the completely Unredacted Affidavit pertaining to this horrible and shocking BREAK-IN. Also, the Judge on this case should recuse!"
The federal attorneys argued Monday in front of Florida Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart Monday that publicly releasing the affidavit would compromise their agency's probe of the former president. Reinhart, who approved the FBI's search warrant of Trump's residence, donated to Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign and has been linked to convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

Attorney General Merrick Garland agreed last week to release the warrant, which he said he personally approved. While the warrant was released, the affidavit is still sealed.