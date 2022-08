© Unknown



Here in Part Four, we begin to assemble the specifics of what documents likely existed in Mar-a-Lago.

First, documents that highlight the activity of Hillary Clinton's team in creating the false Trump-Russia conspiracy theory (2015/2016).

Second, documents that highlight the activity of government officials targeting Donald Trump within the same timeframe (Crossfire Hurricane), that continued into 2017, 2018 and 2019 (Robert Mueller).

Hillary Clinton, Hillary for America Campaign Committee, DNC, DNC Services Corp, Perkins Coie, Michael Sussmann, Marc Elias, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Charles Dolan, Jake Sullivan, John Podesta, Robby Mook, Phillipe Reines as well as Fusion GPS, Glenn Simpson, Peter Fritsch, Nellie Ohr, Bruce Ohr, Orbis Business Intelligence, Christopher Steele, Igor Danchenko, Neustar Inc., Rodney Joffe, James Comey Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Kevin Clinesmith and Andrew McCabe.

These examples of evidence held by President Donald Trump reveals the background of how the DC surveillance state exists. THAT was/is the national security threat behind the DOJ-NSD search warrant and affidavit.

Barack Obama spent 8 years building out and refining the political surveillance state. The operators of the institutions have spent the last six years hiding the construct.

-the presented pretext for the document conflict-An FBI raid cannot be predicated on a document conflict between the National Archives and a former president.The DOJ-NSD warrant, and the subsequent raid on Mar-a-LagoHence, DOJ National Security Division involvement.In prior outlines we have exhaustively covered the details of President Trump's desire to publicly release information about DOJ and FBI conduct in their targeting of him during the fabricated Trump-Russia claims. However, to understand the nature of the documents he may hold, we first review the declassification memo provided by President Trump to the DOJ upon his departure from office.Team one (Clinton) was outside government. Team two (DOJ/FBI) was inside government. The documents pertain to both groups but are also divided. That helps to explain the wording of the memo above.The documentary evidence against the outside group (Clinton et al) would also involve government documented evidence as the DOJ/FBI inside group interacted with them. Notes from interviews, materials provided, FBI 302 summaries of interviews, etc.We can extract a lot of information on the first sets of evidence from the lawsuit filed by President Trump in March of this year, mostly against the outside actors. [ LINK HERE The lawsuit was filed against specific persons and most of those persons were interviewed by the FBI as part of the originating investigation. Within the subjects of the lawsuit we find names and groups including:In addition to being named in the lawsuit , many of those names were interviewed by the FBI as part of the origination of the Trump-Russia investigation, and/or part of the ongoing investigation of the Trump-Russia fabrication.(ex Bruce Ohr)Think about theas an example.of those text messages, and that wasn't all of them. The text messages were also redacted, under claims of privacy and national security.Hence, you go back to the January 20th memo and see the notes about "privacy."We also know there are many pages of communication between DOJ lawyerand her boss in the FBIThis internal communication is likely the type of material contained in both the "binder," left for the DOJ to release, and the boxes at Mar-a-Lago to be used as evidence against the named defendants in the lawsuit.has 302's and emails relating to. Some of those were released in redacted form, and some of them were never released. Additionally,Bruce's wife, who worked at Fusion GPS invoked spousal privilege when called to testify before the House committee investigating the issues. However, it is almost certain the FBI interviewed her so there are likely 302's on Nellie Ohr.were also interviewed by the FBI. Those 302's were never released. Presumablyhas stakeholder equity in that part of the Trump-Russia hoax, but the documentary evidence prior to January 20, 2021, that exists outside the special counsel could also be records at Mar-a-Lago.The records and evidence in unredacted and declassified state,The NSA compliance officer notified NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers ofby FBI contractors searching U.S. citizens during the 2015/2016 presidential primary. That 2016 notification is a classified record.The response from Mike Rogers, and the subsequent documentary evidence of what names were being searched is again a classified record.That is another big-time classified record.In addition, we would havedetailing what happened. That's a big and comprehensive classified record, likely contained in the documents in Mar-a-Lago...These are the types of documents within what former ODNI John Ratcliffe calledIn short, President Trump declassified documents that show how the institutions within the U.S. government targeted him. However, the institutions that illegally targeted President Trump are the same institutions who control the specific evidence of their unlawful targeting.is why we see lawyers and pundits so confused as they try to figure out the disproportionate response from the DOJ and FBI, toward "simple records", held by President Trump in Mar-a-Lago.President Donald Trump declassified the material then took evidence to Mar-a-Lago. The people currently in charge of managing the corrupt system, like Merrick Garland, Lisa Monaco, Chris Wray and the Senate allies, are going bananas.Given the nature of their opposition, and the underlying motives for their conduct, there is almost nothing they will not do to protect themselves. However, if you peel away all the layers of lies, manipulations and corruption,People forget, and that's ok, but prior to the 2015 MAGA movement driven by President Donald J Trump, political rallies filled with tens-of-thousands of people were extremely rare; almost nonexistent.The frequency of it has made us numb to realizing just how extraordinary this is.Combine that level of support with what they attempted in order to destroy him, and, well, now you start to put context on their effort.