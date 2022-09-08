Puppet Masters
Erdogan sides with Putin: Ukrainian grain exports mostly going to 'rich countries'
RT
Thu, 08 Sep 2022 16:47 UTC
Ukrainian grain exported by sea under a Turkish-mediated deal with Russia is "unfortunately" going mostly to rich countries, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.
The remark came in response to criticism of the scheme voiced by his Russian counterpart on Wednesday. Putin was correct in his observation, the Turkish leader outlined during a news conference, according to the Anadolu news agency.
Putin argued that Western nations, which pressured Russia to allow the export of Ukrainian food products by claiming that it was necessary to alleviate the risk of famine "once again simply deceived developing countries."
The Russian president pointed out that most of the ships that sailed from Ukrainian ports since the export arrangement was put into place over a month ago went to wealthy EU nations, while only two delivered grain for the UN Food Program.
To address the situation, Putin said he would discuss with Erdogan a possible change to the terms of the scheme, which would limit destinations for grain ships leaving Ukraine. Officials in Kiev said they would not accept such restrictions.
"Russia can't dictate where Ukraine should send its grain, and Ukraine doesn't dictate the same to Russia," Mikhail Podolyak, an advisor to President Vladimir Zelensky, told Reuters on Wednesday.
Erdogan also indicated he was on Russia's side on another aspect of the grain deal that Moscow voiced discontent with - its failure to pave the way for exports of Russian grain and fertilizers.
"We want grain shipments from Russia to start as well, we expect this," he said, adding that the shortcoming was "disturbing Putin."
The UN, which co-mediated the scheme with Turkey, pledged to use its clout to get Western nations to lift sanctions on shipping, which hamper Russian exports. Moscow complained that the promise was never fulfilled.
The two leaders will discuss the situation on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan next week, the Turkish president said.
- Whipworm parasite DNA in Viking feces sheds new light on its history with humans
- How migrating birds use quantum effects to navigate
- Research team finds entanglement of many atoms
- New study shows that motion and coherence of DNA are linked to its damage response and ability to repair itself
- Stunningly perfect 'Einstein ring' captured by James Webb Space Telescope
- Russia launches world's first ice-resistant self-propelled platform for year round research expeditions in Arctic Ocean
- White House pushes NASA to delay launch of killer asteroid telescope
- Mysterious rings in new James Webb Space Telescope image puzzle astronomers
- Secret messenger between fat and the brain discovered
- How serious is the ARk storm (catastrophic flooding) threat along the west coast?
- New kind of Martian aurora discovered
- Study reveals flaws in popular genetic method
- UBC team developing oral insulin tablet sees breakthrough results
- Yes, plants may be conscious too, says researcher
- Universe's oldest galaxies are massive and balanced not small and chaotic as scientists thought, Webb telescope reveals
- Study: Dogs cry for joy as well as pain
- Global financial system at risk from flawed climate models
- Rare Earth: How vital minerals "evolve"
- Eye movements in REM sleep mimic gazes in the dream world
- When light flashes for a quintillionth of a second, things get strange
