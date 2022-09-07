© RIA/Russian Foreign Ministry



"On the contrary, our Western colleagues are not doing what we were promised by the UN secretary general, namely, they are not making a decision to remove logistical sanctions that prevent free access of Russian grain and fertilizers to world markets."

Western countries have not fulfilled their promise to lift sanctions on Russian grain and fertilizers to allow them to reach world markets, the country's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, explained on Tuesday.Lavrov stressed that "artificially inflated" Western claims that Russian actions in Ukraine had undermined the stability of the global food market are "absolutely not the case."In a joint press conference with his Thai counterpart, Don Pramudwinai, Lavorv said:Lavrov added thatWheat deliveries from Ukraine, a major producer, were disrupted after Russia launched its military operation in the neighboring state in late February. The two sides traded accusations over who was responsible for the stoppage of cargo traffic out of Ukrainian ports. Since August 1, however, when shipments from the ports resumed, 92 vessels have departed, bringing more than 2 million tons of food goods to global markets.