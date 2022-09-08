© PA



It is very unusual for Buckingham Palace to put out a statement like this

The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace has said.All the Queen's children are gathering at, or are travelling to, her Scottish estate near Aberdeen."Following further evaluation this morning,a statement said.The Queen is "comfortable", it added.- it is usually unwilling to provide a commentary on the 96-year-old monarch's medical matters, which are seen as private.Her son, Prince Charles, is at Balmoral with his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.They are travelling to the Queen's Scottish estate, about 40 miles (64km) west of Aberdeen.Her daughter Princess Anne was already in Scotland undertaking engagements and is in Balmoral.The Duchess of Cambridge has remained in Windsor with her children on their first full day at school.The US-based couple had been in the UK to attend a charity function.and without any reference to this only being about difficulties with mobility.There are also warnings against unfounded speculation, such as that she might have had a fall. AndButMs Truss said the "whole country" would be "deeply concerned" by the news."My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," she added.During her 70-year reign the Queen has typically had an audience with her new prime minister at Buckingham Palace.The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said: "My prayers, and the prayers of people across the [Church of England] and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today."May God's presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral."News of the Queen's ill-health came as MPs heard details of the government's new plan to help households and businesses with energy costs in the House of Commons.Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi entered the Commons and spoke to Ms Truss. Notes were then passed to the Commons speaker and Labour front bench. The palace statement came minutes later.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said in a statement he was "deeply worried", while Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sent her thoughts and wishes to the Queen.Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford sent his best wishes on behalf of the people of Wales.Barriers have been being placed outside one of the entrances to the estate.Meanwhile, a subdued crowd gathered at Buckingham Palace, the monarch's official London residence, under dark skies and with rain showers forecast.