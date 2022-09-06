© An Garda Siochana



Detectives are now set to launch a full murder investigation into the horrific deaths.Tragic twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley were callously thrown out the top window of their home after being stabbed, it has emerged.Sources say a man, who is known to all three victims, refused to comply with gardai ordering him to put down a large kitchen knife he was allegedly holding when they arrived at the scene at around 12.30am. The man was inside the house, brandishing the knife and refusing to allow gardai into the home, it is claimed.It is understood that the assailant entered the house in Tallaght and came at the twins, Lisa and their 14-year-old brother with a knife in a frenzied attack. Sources say the alarm was only raised after the 14-year-old jumped out a window of the house and ran to a nearby house.In another video of the incident someone can be heard shouting to a man in the window to "show us your f**king hands". Last night the 24-year-old suspect remained in Garda custody in Tallaght Garda Station.Detectives are now set to launch a full murder investigation into the horrific deaths. The 14-year-old boy who jumped out of the house and ran for help also had to be hospitalised - after suffering serious leg injuries from the fall.The children's mother, who was not in the house at the time of the incident, later arrived at the scene. She was uninjured, but went to the hospital with her children. She was later released and gardai said she is being supported by her family.Post-mortems were due to take place yesterday and today by State Pathologist Dr Sally Anne Collis. Gardaí said they were not looking for anyone else at this time.