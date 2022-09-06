Police chiefs are drawing up contingency plans to deal with an expected rise in crime this winter as the cost of living crisis worsens, it has been reported.A national strategy paper, written in the summer, has revealed police chiefs are increasingly concerned that "economic turmoil and financial instability" has the "potential to drive increases in particular crime types", according to The Sunday Times.Some forces also fear more children will be drawn into county lines drug gangs and women could fall victim to sexual exploitation.The government has announced a financial package to help people struggling with their bills.But charities and campaigners have warned that the measures do not go far enough and called for more action to offset soaring bills.