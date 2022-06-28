© BBC



"The system was in crisis and still is in crisis, and the reason for the action is really to prevent its collapse. If we carry on as we are there simply won't be sufficient barristers left to prosecute and defend in these cases."

British lawyers involved in criminal trials have staged a walkout to demand higher wages, as the country is bracing for more union strikes amid a soaring cost of living crisis which has seen inflation hit 9.1 percent -- a 40-year high. The Criminal Bar Association (CBA) said on Monday that barristers voted for action earlier this month, withThe lawyers who act in criminal court cases sayforcing many to give up their career.to the pay they receive when carrying out so-called legal aid work which is funded by the state.The walkouts will be held on five days over the next four weeks, and senior criminal lawyers will refuse to accept new cases or cover for colleagues as part of the action.In London, several hundred barristers -- some dressed in their trademark horsehair wigs and black gowns -- staged a picket outside the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court. Similar actions took place outside courts in five other cities, including Cardiff and Manchester.saying barristers had been offered a 15% pay rise. The CBA, however, saysKirsty Brimelow, Vice-Chair of the CBA, added:Sarah Jones -- a senior barrister or queen's counsel (QC) -- said unless action was taken now in five years time there won't be a criminal justice system... there simply won't be anyone to prosecute and defend. Mark Watson, assistant secretary of the CBA which represents barristers in England and Wales, said it was a misconception that lawyers at the start of their career were well paid.He saidThe latest development came two days after tens ofwith the National Education Union (NEU) threatening to consult members on possible strikes later in the year if their demands are not met.for better pay, in a move that threatens to disrupt the UK's busiest airport during an already chaotic summer for air travelers.The United Kingdom, with the inflation rate at a 40-year high of 9 percent in April, is struggling with a huge rise in the price of energy.