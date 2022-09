I want to know how many pregnant women end up in ICU each year starting from the year 2015 to dec 2021 and how many resulting in deaths and discharges?



And then second chart or table split into vaccinated and unvaccinated pregnant women that end up in icu resulting in death and discharge?

A mouse has just alerted us to this response (dated 11 Feb 2022) by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to an FOI request asking:The response from the ONS is that they do not have this data, but the part that is especially striking is this statement:We had been raising concerns about the reliability of the ONS analyses on vaccine safety - which rely totally on having accurate data on the vaccine status of all deaths - in the Spring of 2021 when the ONS first start publishing its vaccine surveillance reports on vaccine safety and efficacy. We produced this article in Sept 2021 showing that the ONS data were clearly inaccurate.So, it is worth repeating what we said at the end of the abstract in this paper