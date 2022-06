© Unknown

"It has been hypothesised that there will be an increase in cardiovascular diseases, especially acute coronary syndromes, caused by the spike proteins in genetic vaccines and a general risk of unknown organ damage caused by the vaccine that has remained hidden without apparent clinical presentations, mainly in the circulatory system."

Are cracks beginning to appear in the mainstream Covid vaccine narrative?Virology Journal has published a letter from asetting out the case for ceasing all Covid vaccine booster programmes on safety grounds, calling Covid vaccines a "major risk factor for infections in critically ill patients". His own cardiovascular surgery department at Okamura Memorial Hospital, Japan, has seen numerous complications in vaccinated patients, including some deaths, he says.He notes that a Lancet study from Sweden ("lower immune function") eight months after inoculation.He offers reasons that this would be the case:Dr. Yamamoto's department has encountered many cases of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT), a blood-clotting autoimmune condition, he says, which have occurred in waves, and also an unusually high number of heparin-induced thrombocytopenia cases.As a safety measure,, he insists. He also proposes that the date of vaccination and the time since the last vaccination should be recorded in the medical record of patients, since it "may need to be considered when invasive procedures are required". He suggests a number of practical measures that vaccines can take to prevent a vaccine-induced decrease in their immunity.Besides the impact on immunity, Dr. Yamamoto raises other safety worries which he says are likely to become increasingly apparent:He concludes with a call for "careful risk assessments prior to surgery and invasive medical procedures", saying COVID-19 vaccination is a "major risk factor for infections in critically ill patients". Further studies are need to confirm his clinical observations, he says.Will other medics, scientists and journals raise these issues so that the public and political leaders can be properly informed about the risks and benefits of the medical interventions they are being asked to endorse and accept?