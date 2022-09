© Abbas Momani / AFP



West Bank couples must "formalize" and report their status to the Israeli military.The new set of rules was originally drafted by the Defense Ministry's agency for Palestinian civil affairs, COGAT, back in February, but encountered several delays due to legal challenges.the rules state. The "starting date" of the relationship is defined as the day of the engagement ceremony, wedding, or the start of cohabitation - "whichever occurs first."The couple must also "formalize" their status with the Palestinian Authority, andBut even if the relationship status is formalized, the Israeli permit cannot be extended for more than 27 months, after which a foreigner will have to leave the country for at least 6 months.COGAT officials said this "two-year pilot" program, which does not apply to those visiting Israeli settlements in the West Bank, is intended to make the entry process "more efficient and more suited to the dynamic conditions of the times," according to AFP.