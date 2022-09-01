But Talarico said he had no idea that he could be locked out of the thermostat.

During the dog days of summer, it's important to keep your home cool. But when thousands of Xcel customers in Colorado tried adjusting their thermostats Tuesday, they learned they had no control over the temperatures in their own homes.Temperatures climbed into the 90s Tuesday, which is why Tony Talarico tried to crank up the air conditioning in his partner's Arvada home."I mean, it was 90 out, and it was right during the peak period," Talarico said. "It was hot."That's when he saw a message on the thermostat stating the temperature was locked due to an "energy emergency."On social media, dozens of Xcel customers complained of similar experiences — some reporting home temperatures as high as 88 degrees.Xcel confirmed to Contact Denver7 that 22,000 customers who had signed up for the Colorado AC Rewards program were locked out of their smart thermostats for hours on Tuesday.Customers receive a $100 credit for enrolling in the program and $25 annually, but Romine said customers also agree to give up some control to save energy and money and make the system more reliable."So, it helps everybody for people to participate in these programs. It is a bit uncomfortable for a short period of time, but it's very, very helpful," said Romine.While he has solar panels and a smart thermostat to save energy, he says"To me, an emergency means there is, you know, life, limb, or, you know, some other danger out there — some, you know, massive wildfires," Talarico said.