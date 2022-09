© Getty Images



The 'Breakthrough Fellowship' prohibits whites and Asians from applying, a restriction that is 'flagrantly illegal'.The pharmaceutical giant Pfizer offers a prestigious fellowship that bars whites and Asians from applying. Trumpeted on the company's website as a "Bold Move" to "create a workplace for all," civil rights lawyers are characterizing it in a different way: as a blatant violation of the law.In a Frequently Asked Questions brochure about the nine-year program, Pfizer asserts that it is an "equal opportunity employer.""Major corporations seem to have forgotten that there's such a thing as law," said Heriot, who is also a law professor at the University of San Diego.Even the threat of a lawsuit can pay dividends: Last year, for example, the American Civil Rights Project sent Coca-Cola a letter demanding that it drop a requirement that law firms working with the company staff at least 30 percent of their teams with "diverse lawyers." In a memo to shareholders in February, Coca-Cola announced it was backing away from the policy.Pfizer did not respond to a request for comment.The Breakthrough Fellowship is part of a larger push within Pfizer to "embed DEI into our DNA," per the company's 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report . Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla in 2020 made " equity " one of the company's four " core values " alongside excellence, courage, and joy. "We don't just talk about the importance of equity," Bourla said at the time. "We put our words into action."While not a formal quota system, this metrics-based approach has nonetheless produced dramatic — and disproportionate — results. In 2021, the ESG report states, "72% of summer interns surveyed identified as representing an underrepresented group or disadvantaged background, far exceeding our goal of 50%." For comparison, non-whites make up less than 40 percent of the U.S. population.The Breakthrough Fellowship appears to be contributing to that skew. The program's first cohort was "55 percent female and 45 percent male," according to the annual review , "with a diversity breakdown of 40 percent Black/African American, 40 percent Latinx/Hispanic and 20 percent two or more races." Pfizer plans to have 100 Breakthrough fellows by 2025.Asked about the company's claim to be an equal-opportunity employer, Berry, the Boyden Gray attorney, used the term "doublespeak.""If you close off certain employment opportunities to the 'wrong race,' you're not an equal opportunity anything," Berry said. "You're a bigot."