When I was in college, I read a book by George Gilder, one of the wisest thinkers of the last half-century, titled "Naked Nomads," which had a deep impact on me. It was about single men and all the pathologies associated with them.While there was no danger — I would say no chance — that I would commit a violent crime (though I was, at the time, single), this fact along with others in the book made me a lifelong advocate of marriage.Over the course of a lifetime, however, I have come to realize that while society was right about males, it was wrong about females.But they do.It's true that females are not inclined to violence or predatory sexual behavior as men are. But this hardly means that girls and women don't have to learn to control their natures. On the contrary, as I have been telling parents for many years now, they need to teach their daughters to control their natures just as much as they teach their sons to do so.However, it should be obvious that at least two generations of parents — especially among the well-educated — did not teach many of their daughters to control their emotions and think rationally.The most obvious example is education. American schools teach less and indoctrinate more than ever before. Big-city public (and most private) schools are damaging young Americans to an extent and in ways no one imagined just a few years ago. Young children are prematurely sexualized — they are, for example, exposed to "Drag Queen Story Hour" in class and in local libraries from the age of 5. These feature a man dressed as a woman reading and dancing for them.As City Journal reports, "Los Angeles Unified School District has adopted a radical gender-theory curriculum encouraging teachers to work toward the 'breakdown of the gender binary,' to experiment with gender pronouns such as 'they,' 'ze,' and 'tree,' and to adopt 'trans-affirming' programming to make their classrooms 'queer all school year.'"The same is happening in school districts around the country.Teachers and their unions did great damage to young people during COVID-19.Teachers unions in big cities threatened to go on strike if schools opened. In general, teachers unions are just radical arms of the Democratic Party and the progressive movement. They are overwhelmingly composed of women members and women leaders. The head of the National Education Association is a woman, as are the heads of the Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City teachers unions.Last week an organization called Physicians for Reproductive Health published an open letter to the nation's reporters and news editors, demanding they censor anti-abortion activists: "We are asking for a commitment from the community of media outlets reporting on abortion to keep in mind the true danger that you present when interviewing anti-abortion extremists. You are giving the opportunity for dangerous lies to spread."As regards the demand that news outlets censor pro-life individuals and groups, the open letter was signed by more than 600 medical doctors and other health care professionals.Women clergy have been at the vanguard of pushing Christianity and Judaism to the left, leaving mainstream churches and synagogues increasingly empty. Of course, the increasingly feminized male clergy go along with their female colleagues.It should go without saying, but it's undoubtedly necessary to note that there are many women doing great, even heroic, things for our society, and that many men are working to wreck it.Dennis Prager is a nationally syndicated radio talk-show host and columnist. His latest books, published by Regnery, are "The Rational Passover Haggadah" (March 2022) and "The Rational Bible," a commentary on the book of Genesis (May 2019). His film, "No Safe Spaces," was released to home entertainment nationwide on September 15, 2020. He is the founder of Prager University and may be contacted at dennisprager.com.