Mounds located on the Louisiana State University (LSU) campus have been identified as the oldest known man-made structures in North America., listed on the National Register for Historic Places.Researchers from the Universitythat indicates that the mounds were likely used for ceremonial purposes.A radiocarbon analysis of the material suggests that the mounds, with construction of Mound B starting around 11,000 years ago.Tree roots found in sediment layers shows thatThen,According to the new analyses, the indigenous people reconstructed the first mound during construction of Mound A, both being completed around 6,000 years ago."There's nothing known that is man-made and this old still in existence today in North America, except the mounds," said LSU Department of Geology & Geophysics Professor Emeritus Brooks Ellwood, who led this study, published in the American Journal of Science by Yale University., which means it would have aligned along the crests of both LSU Campus Mounds. Arcturus is one of the brightest stars that can be seen from Earth.