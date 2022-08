© PLOS ONE (2022). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0271971



Paula B. Paz Sepúlveda et al, Human Y chromosome sequences from Q Haplogroup reveal a South American settlement pre-18,000 years ago and a profound genomic impact during the Younger Dryas, PLOS ONE (2022). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0271971

A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in Argentina has found chromosomal evidence of people living in South America as far back as 18,000 years ago. The group has published a paper describing their work and findings on the open access site PLOS ONE., using what was then a land bridge to Alaska. In this new effort, the researchers have found evidence suggesting that the timeline may have to be pushed back a bit.Rather than looking for tools or bones left behind by the first people to travel to South America — which presumably was populated by people moving south down through North America and then through Central America — the researchers used a chromosomal approach.The researchers. The researchers then studied their Y chromosomes as a means of establishing a timeline. The Y chromosome has the longest stretch of non-recombinant DNA and is passed down to male offspring and because of that it provides a history of the paternal lineage.The researchers used the data from the volunteers to help create de novo phylogenetic trees where the lengths of the branches were proportionate to the number of single-nucleotide polymorphisms, which they note correspond to time. They then compared the data with samplesregarding how long people in South America must have been living there for their Y chromosomes to have the characteristics that they have today — approximately 18,000 years.The researchers also found that their work. They conclude by suggesting future work involved in tracing the lineage of people in South America should focus on the impact of the changing environment during that period.