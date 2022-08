© Jim Wilson/The New York Times



But Twitter's safety team deemed the videos acceptable under their terms of service and declined to remove them, the lawsuit alleges.

Child-safety advocates are blasting Twitter and lining up to support a lawsuit that alleges the social network declined to remove videos depicting the sexual exploitation of minorsFarid, who has testified before Congress five times on issues of online safety and regulation, and others filed paperwork with a federal appellate court in San Francisco last week supporting the lawsuit.NCMEC will receive nearly $37 million in taxpayer funding this fiscal year to, in part, "provide online users and electronic service providers a means to report internet-related child sexual exploitation," according to the Department of Justice The lawsuit says the plaintiffs asked for the material to be removed, and at Twitter's request proved the videos were of them and that they were underage when the videos were taken. One of the plaintiff's mothers asked Twitter to remove the videos, as well."We've reviewed the content, and didn't find a violation of our policies, so no action will be taken at this time," Twitter told the plaintiff in 2020, the lawsuit alleges."This case is particularly important," NCMEC said, because courts will use it "to decide whether victims of sextortion — a crime where children are blackmailed for explicit images — can seek justice against online platforms that enable child sexual abuse material to be shared."It is highly unusual for the nonprofit to take such a strong stance regarding a company it must work closely with. But Farid and NCMEC are just two of several child-safety organizations and experts that filed amicus briefs, legal paperwork supporting the lawsuit, last week with San Francisco's U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Both sides are scheduled to file briefs in the case next month.Twitter declined to comment on the case. Twitter does not ban porn on its platform, unlike many social networks. The company has a " zero-tolerance policy " for child sexual exploitation content and has invested in technology and tools to enforce the policy. Twitter also bans explicit images or videos that were shared without the consent of the people involved.The company works with NCMEC and the International Association of Internet Hotlines (INHOPE) to stop child sexual abuse material on its platform.As part of the case, Twitter entered an exhibit showing it banned accounts involved in the posting of the videos of the plaintiffs. But The Examiner found the banned accounts are still mentioned in dozens of tweets referencing sex and boys, some with obscene photos. Twitter did not immediately respond to a question about the tweets mentioning a key figure in the lawsuit.The experts say it was the company declining to remove the materials that sets this case apart.