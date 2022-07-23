Author and mathematician Dr. James Lindsay was locked out of Twitter on Thursday for responding to a Media Matters journalist's tweet with the words, "ok groomer.""Hi all, @ConceptualJames has been locked out of his Twitter account. Stay tuned...," New Discourses said on Twitter Thursday night.Journalist Ari Drennan of Media Matters called out The Daily Caller in a Tweet on Thursday for the outlet claiming to be "ant-pedophile" while using a picture of teens holding onto a Pride flag in an article.After learning about the suspension, Drennen took to Twitter to gloat that her comments were the reason Lindsay got suspended."James Lindsey got suspended from Twitter for calling me a groomer lmaoooo," Drennen said on Twitter."Misusing 'groomer' to attack lgbtq people erases survivors of sexual abuse and is being used to incite violence against the LGBTQ community. Good to see Twitter finally starting to take this seriously," Drennan said.Lindsay, who uses the name @conceptualjames on Twitter, boasts an impressive amount of more than 300,000 followers on Twitter.