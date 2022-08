© NASA



Notable Storms In Quieter-Starting Seasons

© Kim Wood/Mississippi State University



Don't Let Your Guard Down

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to its quietest start in 30 years, butWhile the number of storms isn't pacing far below the season-to-date average, Colorado State University tropical scientist Phil Klotzbach pointed outAnother metric meteorologists use to gauge a season's activity has also flatlined.As of Aug. 20, the 2022 hurricane season's ACE index is pacing lowest of any year since 1992 , according to Kim Wood, associate professor at Mississippi State University.Short for Accumulated Cyclone Energy, the ACE index sums up how long storms last and how intense they become, instead of just raw counts of storms. Each of the Atlantic Basin's three storms was relatively weak and short-lived, though Bonnie went on to become a hurricane in the Eastern Pacific Basin.Sinking, dry, dust-laden air from Africa's Sahara Desert - a typical suppressing factor early in the hurricane season - has pushed westward across the Atlantic Basin through July. But that dry air has also persisted well into August.Klotzbach also noted a stubborn TUTT , short for tropical upper tropospheric trough, has been in place over the central Atlantic, providing dry air and wind shear that are both hostile for tropical development.A slow-starting hurricane season does not necessarily mean the rest of the season will be a dud.After 1988's slow start, Gilbert became the most intense Atlantic Basin hurricane at the time (later surpassed by Wilma) before slamming Cancún, then northeastern Mexico. That was followed just over a month later by Category 4 Hurricane Joan in Nicaragua.Hurricanes Diana, Anita and Beulah each developed shortly after early-season slumbers in 1984, 1977 and 1967, respectively, each with impacts in parts of the Caribbean, Mexico and the U.S.Klotzbach pointed out thatLast year, 13 of the season's 21 named storms and four of the seven hurricanes formed after Aug. 20. This included Hurricane Ida , which made a Category 4 landfall in Louisiana, then triggered massive flash flooding in the Northeast.Frequency of named storms (bright red), hurricanes (maroon), and major (Cat. 3+) hurricanes (darkest maroon) through the hurricane season. The yellow line indicates approximately Aug. 22.One of the stronger August La Niñas in play in 12 years is another reason the season could turn busier soon.La Niña typically enhances the amount of activity seen during hurricane season compared to its counter-phase, El Niño, which causes stronger shearing winds aloft that limit tropical storm and hurricane growth.If you're along the East or Gulf coasts, the time to be ready for tropical storms and hurricanes is now. Information about hurricane preparedness can be found here