Society's Child
Former Moscow nightclub king found dead in US
RT
Wed, 17 Aug 2022 18:09 UTC
Latvian-born millionaire Dan Rapoport, known for founding Moscow's exclusive SOHO Rooms nightclub, has been found dead in Washington DC, his wife Alena confirmed on Wednesday.
While she did not provide any details of his death, she denied earlier reports that the 52-year-old businessman had committed suicide.
On Tuesday, journalist Yuniya Pugacheva announced on her Telegram channel that Rapoport had killed himself, but not before apparently letting his dog out into a park along with some money and a suicide note attached. The journalist also claimed she had seen Rapoport in a London bar in May surrounded by young women and suggested that his wife had left him.
"There were no letters, no suicide, no trip to London and no divorce," Rapoport's widow told the RBK news outlet, adding that she was supposed to meet her husband in the US.
"We had plans, he had planned meetings, other plans... Dan evacuated us from Kiev and returned to Ukraine to help the country. We were supposed to meet later in the US," she said.
Rapaport was born in Riga, Latvia. In the 1980s his family emigrated to the US but after the fall of the USSR in 1991 he went to Moscow to become an investment banker. In 2007 he co-founded the Soho Rooms club which became one of the most popular nightclubs in the Russian capital, often frequented by the rich and famous.
After publicly throwing his support behind Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Rapoport left Russia in 2012 and moved back to the US with his then-wife Irina and two children. He lived in Washington DC until 2016 before splitting up with his fiance and selling their mansion to Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka for $5.5 million.
Since then he had been living in Kiev with his second wife Alena, with whom he had a daughter.
Five years ago, Sergey Tkachenko - another co-founder of the Soho Rooms - was found dead after seemingly jumping out of the window of his apartment in central Moscow.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- State of Emergency declared after floods in West Virginia
- Inventory list from Mar-a-Lago raid provided by FBI is 'borderline worthless': Trump attorney
- Up to 4 feet of snow dumped during 3-day storm at ski resort in Argentina
- Former Moscow nightclub king found dead in US
- Lies, damned lies, statistics - and computer models
- New Zealand weather: Evacuations as heavy rain, potential flooding hits West Coast, South Island - deluge forecast to move into North Island regions
- Trump calls for release of full affidavit used for FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid
- When Israeli politicians can't get their Hasbara straight
- After initially blaming Palestinians, Israel admits to airstrike that killed 5 children in Gaza
- Border crisis hits home in DC, so Mayor Bowser finally cares
- New research on the emergence of the first complex cells challenges orthodoxy
- Russia proposes new precious metals market to compete with RIGGED bullion market in London - analyst
- Colorado weather: Storm dumps 3.5 inches in less than 2 hours in Broomfield
- Meteor fireball over Texas on August 16
- Massacre: Nearly half of pregnant women in Pfizer trial miscarried
- Floods in Paris as city hit by 'near-monthly rainfall in 90 minutes'
- Giant waterspout emerges from sea as UK is hit with thunderstorms and flooding
- Huge waterspout spotted during "wicked" storm off Florida gulf coast
- UK to launch 'emergency alert system', may also include public health and terror attack warnings
- Waterspout spotted circling around the Maltese Islands
- Inventory list from Mar-a-Lago raid provided by FBI is 'borderline worthless': Trump attorney
- Trump calls for release of full affidavit used for FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid
- When Israeli politicians can't get their Hasbara straight
- Russia proposes new precious metals market to compete with RIGGED bullion market in London - analyst
- Boomerang? DOJ admission it over-collected evidence in Trump raid creates new legal drama
- Trump-backed Hageman ousts Cheney in Wyoming's GOP congressional primary
- Moscow reveals 'point of no return' in Russia-US relations
- Lawsuit alleges that CIA spying on Assange "illegally" swept up US lawyers, journalists
- Russian patience with the war in Ukraine is not endless as the west may soon learn
- German & EU energy market would collapse without gas levy - Habeck
- Russia warns Britain against plans to fly spy plane over its territory, alerts air force to 'prevent violation of the border'
- Saudi wealth fund chaired by prince buys $7bn in US stocks, including Starbucks, Zoom, Microsoft, Google, JP Morgan
- Being BlackRocked = being cancelled by a global public private partnership
- Senate Intel Committee sends bipartisan request for transparency on Mar-a-Lago search
- New arms depot blast in Crimea an act of sabotage, Kremlin admits
- Trump and his family watched FBI raid on CCTV, lawyer reveals
- Poland began to establish control over the most promising sectors of the Ukrainian economy
- An alternative open letter to western politicians
- Back Off: Peddlers of Environmental Doom are Closet Totalitarians
- Poland reveals scheme to push for EU-wide Russian visa ban
- Former Moscow nightclub king found dead in US
- After initially blaming Palestinians, Israel admits to airstrike that killed 5 children in Gaza
- Border crisis hits home in DC, so Mayor Bowser finally cares
- UK to launch 'emergency alert system', may also include public health and terror attack warnings
- Finland to sharply cut Russian tourist visas amid outcry over Ukraine war
- Chaos at Shanghai Ikea after store attempted to lock down over COVID threat
- UK's Royal Air Force 'pauses job offers for white men' to meet 'impossible' diversity targets
- The horrendous damage of censorship
- A deeper dive into the CDC reversal
- The mask mire
- What's disgusting to Russians is the norm and success of the 'World Community'
- THIRD Bill Gates backed Picnic grocery store catches fire in less than a year
- Xi's zero-Covid policy sparks economic chaos in China
- Media is back to anonymous, one-source stories on Trump that we can't trust anymore
- Saudi Arabia set to eclipse all-time executions record in 2022
- POC privilige: White teachers would be laid off first under Minnesota teachers contract
- Go figure: JK Rowling's death threat from Iran-supporting Islamic extremist DID NOT violate Twitter's rules
- Distraught parents in Victoria, Australia now face prosecution if they don't accept gender transition of their vulnerable kids - as experts slam radical new law based on 'ideology and falsehood'
- Judge rules Twitter must turn over hidden documents to Elon Musk revealing fake accounts on platform
- Too little, too late: Disband the CDC now
- Howard Carter stole Tutankhamun's treasure following discovery, new evidence reveals
- Prehistoric Brits used rare rock crystals to mark burial sites - study
- New research finds CIA used Black Americans as drugs experiment guinea pigs
- Diego Garcia: Stealing a nation and how 'international rules' don't apply if it is the US or UK
- 100,000 tons of Nazi chemical weapons at bottom of Baltic Sea: Reports
- The NATO bombing of Helmand province was not 'defensive'
- Vaccines - how did they come about?
- The dragnet in Lombardy, Italy: Patient zero of lockdowns
- Humans lived in New Mexico 37,000 years ago, butchered mammoth bones reveal
- Ancient Egyptian temple to the sun cult uncovered near Cairo
- The Gospel of Mark Antony - 2 - Parallel lives, parallel cults
- Ancient Europeans were lactose intolerant when milk consumption began - new study
- The Gospel of Mark Antony - 1 - The Jesus Question
- Best of the Web: 'The Special Relationship': How the British Reconquered the United States and Established an Anglo-American Empire
- Stonehenge may be an ancient solar calendar says new study
- Long lost palace of Genghis Khan's grandson may have been found in Turkey
- Britain 'immediately' supported US over 1988 shooting down of Iranian airliner
- Michael Hudson: From junk economics to a false view of history - Where western civilization took a wrong turn
- Lost royal city of Natounia possibly discovered in Iraq
- Flashback: Revealed: Al Gore's real climate catastrophe
- Lies, damned lies, statistics - and computer models
- New research on the emergence of the first complex cells challenges orthodoxy
- 'Frazil ice': Jupiter's ice moon Europa appears to have upside down, underwater snow
- China-born scientist targeted by US 'discovers world's best semiconductor'
- Best of the Web: Betelgeuse blew its top in 'never seen before behavior of a normal star', NASA finds it 'bouncing' during its recovery
- More evidence that the moon came from the Earth
- Sound plus electrical body stimulation has potential to treat chronic pain says new study
- Bioengineered cornea can restore sight to the blind and visually impaired
- Beyond genes: Individual cells found to be smarter than originally thought
- Secrets of most powerful 'gigantic jet' ever observed revealed in new study
- New study finds COVID-19 vaccines did not reduce mortality in the U.S.
- 99% of Florida's turtles being born female
- A new James Webb telescope image reveals a galactic collision's aftermath
- Asteroid wider than 2 football fields is barreling toward Earth tonight
- Scientists revived the cells of pigs an hour after death, a potential organ transplant breakthrough
- Solar storm from hole in the sun will hit Earth on Wednesday (Aug. 3)
- Midnight comes a fraction sooner as Earth spins faster
- No warming in US for at least 17 years according to rarely referenced urban heat-free database
- Ancient 'Diablo Canyon' meteorite reveals mysterious diamond crystal structure
- Mysteries of some atmospheric halos remain unexplained after 5,000 years
- State of Emergency declared after floods in West Virginia
- Up to 4 feet of snow dumped during 3-day storm at ski resort in Argentina
- New Zealand weather: Evacuations as heavy rain, potential flooding hits West Coast, South Island - deluge forecast to move into North Island regions
- Colorado weather: Storm dumps 3.5 inches in less than 2 hours in Broomfield
- Floods in Paris as city hit by 'near-monthly rainfall in 90 minutes'
- Giant waterspout emerges from sea as UK is hit with thunderstorms and flooding
- Huge waterspout spotted during "wicked" storm off Florida gulf coast
- Waterspout spotted circling around the Maltese Islands
- Three killed by lightning strike as torrential rains lash Sindh, Pakistan
- Lightning strike kills 4 farm workers in Andhra Pradesh, India
- Absolutely insane waterspout off the coast of Greece on August 14
- Heavy summer rainfall, floods disrupt daily life in Istanbul
- 19 drown, hundreds stranded in flood-hit areas of Balochistan and Punjab, Pakistan
- Two drown in flash flood in Himachal Pradesh, India
- Sightseer swept downstream in a flash flood in Oman
- 50 killed and many displaced in northern Nigeria flooding
- Hailstorm moves through Weyburn, Saskatchewan some crops wiped out
- Record-breaking chills in Ecuador - Southern Argentina suffered very cold July + Controlled demolition in full swing
- Boy, 10, loses leg in shark attack off Florida Keys
- Monsoon hammers Laramie, Wyoming - over 2 inches of rain in less than 2 hours
- Meteor fireball over Texas on August 16
- Meteor fireball over Utah and other states on August 13
- Meteor fireball over France on August 11
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on August 11
- Meteor fireball over California on August 8
- Meteor fireball over Slovakia and nearby countries on August 4
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on August 4
- Meteor fireball estimated to be the size of car explodes over São Paulo, Brazil on August 3
- Meteor fireball over northeastern Spain (Aug. 4)
- Meteor fireball over Minas Gerais, Brazil on August 3
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on August 1
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on July 29
- Best of the Web: Huge meteor fireball up to 16 feet in diameter explodes over Puerto Rico on July 27
- Meteor fireball seen over Hungary and nearby countries on July 26
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (July 26)
- Stunning meteor fireball over Spain (July 26)
- Bright meteor fireball over Uruguay and Argentina on July 25
- Meteor fireball over Texas on July 25
- Meteor fireball over Indiana and other states on July 22
- Meteor fireball over New Zealand on July 21
- Massacre: Nearly half of pregnant women in Pfizer trial miscarried
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: CDC funny business, Turbo-Cancer from mRNA vaccines
- Icelandic study shows Covid infection rates rise with number of jabs
- One in three vaccinated teenagers suffer cardiovascular side-effects, one in 43 suffer heart inflammation - Study
- Female vegetarians at greater risk of hip fracture
- 4% of monkeypox infections caused by the vaccine itself, 7,500 total cases in US, 94% linked to male gay sex
- Civil rights groups, including Al Sharpton-led organization, urge USDA to fix 'dietary racism' in school lunch programs
- Zoonotic Langya virus found in China, CDC says
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Is the Low Serotonin Model of Depression Finally Dying?
- "Open a Public Inquiry into Covid-19 Vaccine Safety": A response to the UK government's response
- Gov't database reveals 10,000% increase in cancer reports due to COVID vaccines
- Official UK. data suggests Covid vaccination offers no protection against hospitalisation
- B vitamins can potentially be used to treat advanced non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
- CDC admits it never monitored VAERS for covid vaccine safety signals
- Nina Teicholz: The latest study on red meat & heart disease a red herring
- Vaccine deaths outnumber Covid deaths in U.S. households, two new polls confirm
- Best of the Web: Turbo-Cancer: A doctor speaks out about aggressive tumors associated with Covid vaccination
- UK Government publishes indisputable evidence that the vaccines are killing people in the thousands: Mortality rates are lowest among the unvaccinated
- Data doesn't lie: mRNA-vaccines and correlation to all-cause mortality
- Polio detected in wastewater of New York City suburb, shares genetic links to virus in Israel and the UK
- Artificial Intelligence: A Secular Look At The Digital Antichrist
- Tlaloc's Revenge
- Best of the Web: The Six Degrees of Evil Kevin Bacon
- As English Goes, So Goes the U.S.
- Flashback: The Traumatic Foundation of Male Homosexuality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Kicking the Cluster B-hive with Joshua Slocum: Queen B's, Homosexuality & Dealing with Narcissists
- Ponerologist's Log, supplemental: Rounding Out the Picture of Mass Formation
- Best of the Web: Cosmic Information Transducers: On the meaning of life in its broadest sense
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism Part 4
- The Serpent and the Staff: Symbols of Safety and Security in the Propaganda of a Global Medical Tyranny
- Why Fukuyama was right all along
- Mindfulness meditation reduces pain by separating it from the self
- Is music universal?
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism, Part 2
- Totalitarian leaders: Greedy, evil, fanatic - or a bit of each?
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Technocracy's 'Science Of Social Engineering'
- On natural shitlection, cellular intelligence and Soviet transhumanism
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Reviewing Mattias Desmet's New Book Part 1
- Harming the 'outgroup' is linked to elevated activity in the brain's reward circuitry
- The Master Betrayed #6
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Sources allege Trump stole plans revealing White House's thermal exhaust port
- Clever parents dress son up as a girl on first day of school so teachers will show him how to be a boy
- Climate change is real! Here are 10 undeniable proofs
- Widow with no children living at home urged to downsize from 240 bedroom house
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
- We demand that NASA rename its homophobic James Webb Space Telescope. Now!!!!!
- A Quick Burn - Barrier Breaking
- Woke employees shut down 'queer-owned' business for being insufficiently woke
- Disaster in Saudi Arabia as Biden keeps asking to meet Jafar
- I'm not entirely sure what being a woman feels like, but I'm pretty sure that's how I feel.
- Polls indicate more breakfast tacos are leaning Republican
- Ron DeSantis runs ad in California asking Libs not to move to Florida
- Elon Musk backs out of Twitter deal after realizing he can read The Babylon Bee by going directly to their website
- Biden: 'I apologize for my latest teleprompter gaffe, end apology'
- Dick Cheney thrilled to no longer be the leastlikable Cheney
- Ukraine captures Moscow; NFL Players menstruating
- Raytheon unveils new rent-seeking missile
- World Economic Forum banner slips, revealing HYDRA logo
- Elmo dies of myocarditis after receiving COVID vaccine
Quote of the Day
Blinding ignorance does mislead us. O! Wretched mortals, open your eyes!
- Leonardo da Vinci
Recent Comments
The first priority of a "thinking machine" is to deceive. Consider humans, we disobeyed and then attempted to deceive "the creator". After long...
Elites are Malthusians. It's not about climate for them. It never has been. It's always been about keeping us 'useless eaters' from using up all...
The Great Reset incorporating Agenda 30 is the chosen method of managing the inevitable economic decline of the West to the advantage of...
Now that would be awesome! Makes sense in light of the Rubble being semi tied to gold.
If you have gone down the UFO rabbit hole very extensively at all, you will have heard this info before. But, It is good to refresh on it every...