How interesting the "civilised world" is. Every year, various representatives of the so-called "world community" gather in Hiroshima, make speeches, lay flowers and shed tears for the victims of the atomic bombing.They say the right words, that it was a crime that should not be repeated, "we grieve ...." etc.As a rule, the UN Secretary General also comes to the event. He, along with everyone else, sheds tears, grieves and is horrified by the cruelty. And carefully does not name the country - "the culprit of the commemoration".Mariya Zakharova wrote.Thanks to such events in Japan, the number of people who want to "get revenge on Russia" for Hiroshima and Nagasaki is growing. These Anglo-Saxons work famously, we don't know how to do this. Not in the sense that we couldn't, but in the fact that we consider it so low that under no circumstances would we get dirty with such approaches. But the Anglo-Saxons are fine with it - for them this is the norm, they LIKE it. Perhaps this is the key difference between a Russian and an Anglo-Saxon:Therefore, when you hear Western politicians sigh about the bitter fate of some Iraqis, Afghans, Ukrainians or Croats - immediately remember the mourning events in Hiroshima. This is the same algorithm.Actually, I have no questions for the "world community": we know who we are dealing with. I have a question for everyone else: why do we need such a UN together with its "Secretary-General", who diligently does not feel the smell coming from the "world community"?