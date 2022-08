© Kevin Frayer/Getty Images AsiaPac



Navigating the maze-like showroom that is an Ikea store has always been notoriously difficult. But last weekend, hundreds of shoppers in Shanghai found themselves barging their way past security guards just to get out of the doors at the Xuhui district outlet.On social media it looked like a closing-down sale or Black Friday scrum. But these shoppers weren't in search of a bargain Billy bookcase. They were simply trying to leave the store. China's draconian approach to tackling Covid-19 has previously left some shoppers trading their handbags for sleeping bags. In Shanghai,all because one shopper was in close contact with someone with the virus.Horror stories have emerged of people being locked in Uniqlo for 48 hours or being trapped in Disneyland as authorities mass-tested tens of thousands in the pursuit of Covid-zero.one disgruntled theme park-goer said last year on social media.Official figures on Monday provided further evidence that the strict Covid policies are choking off an already nascent recovery . Retail sales have slowed, factory production is stuttering and even investment is falling short of expectations. The talk now is not whether the country will miss an implicit growth target of 5.5pc this year, but by how much.Shanghai, China's most populous urban area, has endured some of the strictest and prolonged lockdowns in the world under a strategy set by the country's premier Xi Jinping. The city of 20m people has orderedof areas where positive cases or their close contacts have been detected.It is hurting morale as well as damaging business sentiment and tourism, and inflicting long term damage on the economy. Restaurants are among the hardest hit by repeated lockdowns, while an increasing number of shoppers are staying away from Chinese high streets as sudden store closures become the new normal.Analysts at Capital Economics said:In a bid to calm markets,despite fears of rising inflation. The People's Bank of China cut two key lending rates, said Craig Botham, chief China Economist at Pantheon.An even bigger worry isA world where policymakers keep switching economic activity on and off has caused uncertainty among businesses. Many can't be sure how many staff they'll need today, let alone in a year's time.Around 11m Chinese graduates entered a very uncertain jobs market this year, which has pushed up There is also China's rapidly deteriorating property market, which threatens to exert a long-term drag on Chinese growth. House prices are falling, and attempts to engineer a soft landing have been challenging.Official data on Monday showed property investment between January and July dropped 6.4pc compared with the same period in 2021, accelerating the 5.4pc decline marked in the first half of the year.says local governments have been using cash to prop up projects and "keep prices from falling precipitously".Uncertainty surrounding the market means nobody is building at the moment. And an increasing number of Chinese homebuyers are refusing to pay mortgages on properties they have bought because developers can no longer finish them. The number of new construction projects is now lower than the trough reached in 2020, when the pandemic first hit activity.Most analysts believe China has the financial firepower to avoid a widespread property crash.Raymond Yeung, chief China economist at ANZ Bank, saysShanghai's Ikea store was expected to reopen its doors to customers on Tuesday morning . Those lost in the Ikea labyrinth have been stuck in quarantine for two days followed by five days of health monitoring.which could have big consequences for the world's second largest economy.