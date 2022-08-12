Dr. Deborah Birx

Historically, flu vaccination rates in America have been nowhere near high enough for the population to develop herd immunity[emphasis added]...



The CDC should have worked to understand vaccine hesitancy and, more important, how that hesitancy could be overcome. If we had increased annual flu vaccinations over time, we could have been very near or have exceeded the number of people needed to achieve vaccine-based immunity [emphasis added].

Lately, Birx has been pretending that she was skeptical of the Covid vaccines from the first. Last month, she told Fox News, "I knew these vaccines were not going to protect against infection. I think we overplayed the vaccines."