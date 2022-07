© Doug Mills/New York Times/Redux



"I couldn't do anything that would reveal my true intention to use the travel ban as one brick in the construction of a larger wall of protective measures we needed to enact very soon."

"the failure here does not belong to any one institution or person. It's bigger than that, broader than that. It defies easy explanation or reflexive answers. It's easy to lay the blame at the feet of the Trump administration... but it's crucial to understand that the CDC had been fully funded for global health security since 2009."

"there remains a lack of emphasis on active testing, and there is still no sense of urgency to find the silent community invasion that occurs days to weeks before symptoms."

"where the data was available. And it wasn't just with data on spread, but the same was true for vaccines and the durability of vaccine protection. We had to rely on the well-collected data from other countries to make decisions in this country."

"Getting the travel ban through was a crucial first test of my data-driven approach. That it worked would, I hoped, make the end-of-the-week pitch for our version of flattening-the-curve-to-protect hospitals 'shutdown' easier."

"One of the key decisions made at the meeting was on the fifteen-day time frame during which we'd ask all Americans to do their part. Instead of just asking people to be vigilant during the flu season and to cough and sneeze into their elbows instead of their hands, we'd ask for other behavioral changes more in line with the silent spread mitigation.



"To arrive at 'fifteen days' we had relied on the CDC's estimate of this virus's full transmission cycle (from inhalation of droplets or airborne particles to viral shedding infectivity), a maximum of fourteen days. This was the justification for the exposure and quarantine times being used around the globe."

"Ultimately, cross-household gatherings needed to be stopped entirely, households isolated from other households to prevent further spread. Limiting gatherings to ten has been a first step and was consistent with my spoonful-of-sugar approach."

"No sooner we had we convinced the Trump administration to implement our version of a two-week shutdown than I was trying to figure out how to extend it. Fifteen Days to Slow the Spread was a start, but I knew it would be just that. I didn't have the numbers in front of me yet to make the case for extending it longer, butI had two weeks to get them."

Jordan: "When the government told us, told the American people, that people who had been vaccinated couldn't get it, were they guessing or were they lying?"



Birx: "I don't know. All I know is there was evidence from the global pandemic that natural reinfection was occurring. And since the vaccine was based on natural immunity, you cannot make the conclusion that the vaccine will do better than natural infection, although it can often do slightly better."



Jordan: "When the government told us that the vaccinated couldn't transmit it, was that a lie or was that a guess? Or is it the same answer?"



Birx: "I think it was hope that the vaccine would work in that way. Doctors and public health experts need to be 'at the table'."



Jordan: "You said you think it was hope? So what we do know is it wasn't the truth. So they were either guessing, lying or hoping, and communicating that information to the citizens of this country."



Birx: "I think they were hoping", noting again the problems of data and data collection.



Jordan: "I'm just struck with the irony. We've got government agencies guessing, hoping or lying with information they're presenting to the American people." Jordan said, noting that the Biden administration had looked to create a Disinformation Governance Board when they are "the biggest purveyors of misinformation, false information, hopeful information, but not accurate and true information."

