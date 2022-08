The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) released new data about the growing dangers for children from predators on the internet."The scary reality of online exploitation is that rates of crime are continually growing," said NCMEC on Sunday.With most online exploitation crimes, 98 percent of reported offenders were seemingly unknown to the child, but with sextortion, 60 percent of the time the offender is known by the victim, according to a report Online enticement and sextortion often end with child sexual abuse material (CSAM) being circulated online, said the NCMEC. And it doesn't end there. "The crime also often branches into Child Sex Trafficking (CST), when online advertisements for child victims of CST are posted on the internet .""The scary reality of online exploitation is that rates of crime are continually growing.the report said.To combat child exploitation, NCMEC deployed their CyberTipline program in 1998 and the Child Victim Identification Program (CVIP) in 2002."CVIP operates on a dual mission to help provide information concerning previously identified child victims and to help locate unidentified child victims featured in sexually abusive images. Additionally, NCMEC hopes to prevent abuse through education and supports families and victims when child sexual exploitation occurs," they said.