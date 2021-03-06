© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin via REUTERS



Russia's president has condemned "criminals" using the internet to target children for nefarious purposes, such as encouraging attendance at political rallies, like those in support of jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny.In a meeting with civic volunteers on Thursday, Vladimir Putin claimed that some accounts were even encouraging minors to commit suicide, arguing that they would feel the full force of the law.he's a bug and we don't mind just crushing him."The president's comments come on the back of another colorful comparison aimed at those taking advantage of children online. During a meeting at the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Wednesday,"It is necessary, together with colleagues from other ministries, to monitor the intent and more actively identify those using networks to draw minors into illegal actions," he added.Specifically, he argued,The president gave a stark review of online safety, insisting that the internet is being used "to promote completely unacceptable content: for the distribution of child pornography, prostitution, for driving minors to suicide."Exactly who the president was calling a "ferret" wasn't immediately clear, and Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov sought to offer up greater detail on Thursday. The spokesman told journalists that "he was talking about those who call on children to take to the streets, breaking the law, and to participate in uncoordinated, unauthorized actions... he was talking about those who are engaged in criminal activity."On Tuesday, the head of Russia's Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin,. According to detectives, videos were being shared promoting harmful and unsafe actions. One clip, shared widely on TikTok, was said to be the primary cause of concern, butThat day, the country's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, told journalists that