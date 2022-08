Priorities!

The FBI director knows a lot about issues that matter to the Biden regime and the media. But he isn't so savvy when it comes to issues that matter to Americans.It was time for him to fly.FBI Director Christopher Wray, testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee for the first time since July 2021, insisted he had to leave the hearing by 1:30 p.m. sharp. (It began at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday morning.)"I had a flight that I'm supposed to be high-tailing it to, and I had understood that we were going to be done at 1:30, so that's how we ended up where we are," Wray told Senator Charles Grassley (R-Iowa), the ranking member who asked why the rush. If Wray needed to leave on business, Grassley noted, "you've got your own plane," referring to the taxpayer-funded Gulfstream G550 jet used to ferry the head of the FBI around the country privately Wray, appointed by Donald Trump in 2018, knows a lot about issues that matter to the Biden regime and national news media, such as the imaginary threat of "domestic violent extremists." But he isn't so savvy when it comes to issues that matter to Americans, such as a wide-open southern border, exploding crime rates, an aggressive China on the rise, and foreign terrorists who arrived here in the disorderly evacuation of Afghanistan."In January, we marked the one-year anniversary of the January 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, which has led to unprecedented efforts by the Department of Justice, including the FBI, to investigate and hold accountable all who engaged in violence, destruction of property, and other criminal activity on that day," Wray said in his written statement Wray gave the same watered-down response when Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) asked if the border was a national security threat, instead referring to the situation as a "security issue."Wray was similarly evasive when Blackburn asked if Wray believed the Trump-Russia election collusion claims were a "hoax." "That's not a term I would use," Wray replied.; since May, leftwing activist groups have targeted the houses and children of conservative Supreme Court justices after the media published a draft of the Dobbs ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade. Protesters have demonstrated outside the personal residences of both Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. A California man was charged with attempted murder after he was arrested in June outside Kavanaugh's Maryland home.That arrest, however, appears to be the only criminal charge associated with a coordinated campaign to intimidate and shame conservative Supreme Court justices, including one group that offers "bounties" for confirmed sightings of conservative justices so they can be harassed in public. So why the foot-dragging?But Wray seemed really flummoxed when confronted about the FBI-concocted plot to kidnap and assassinate Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a clear case of FBI entrapment conceived and executed on his watch. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) read the damning bill of particulars on the case — which included the acquittal of two men in April and mistrial of two other defendants who face a new trial next week — and the dismissal of a lead agent arrested for assaulting his wife in a drunken rage following a swingers party last summer.Cruz also asked Wray to confirm that the special agent in charge of the FBI Detroit field office during the Whitmer kidnapping caper was then promoted to head of the D.C. FBI field office.No, it doesn't seem right, but it is true. Shortly after several men were arrested in the kidnapping scheme in October 2020, Steven D'Antuono was moved to Washington — just a few months before the Capitol protest.Cruz: "So the guy in charge got promoted and is now in charge of the January 6th investigation?Wray: "The guy in charge of the whole Detroit field office is now in charge of the whole Washington field office."Cruz: "That is astonishing."To say the least.Republicans pulled plenty of punches on Thursday, but they landed some, too. Wray's quick exit act, however, cannot be tolerated any longer. Mounting scandals and public safety threats endanger the country, not merely the reputation of the FBI.