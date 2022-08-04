© Getty Images / Jane Barlow - PA Images / Contributor

Backlash on social media forced Nicola Sturgeon to remove a post about "eliminated" Russian soldiers.Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has deleted her tweet about "eliminated" Russian soldiers in Ukraine after accusations of "glorifying war".Another user wondered on Twitter how the Scottish minister can "glorify the deaths" of Russian soldiers, who are "someone's sons, brothers, fathers."Following the wave of negative comments on social media, the first minister removed the post, but it hasn't stopped the flow of criticism.Some commenters went even further, calling on Sturgeon to "resign immediately" over her "disgusting" comment. "She calls them 'enemy' are we at war?" one of the posts said.Kiev has not disclosed its total military losses either but claims that the figure is several times lower than Russia's.Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, citing Kiev's failure to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev's main goal was to use the ceasefire to buy time and "create powerful armed forces."In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbass republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked.