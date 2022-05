© screenshot



A prankster has duped former U.S. President George W. Bush into admitting the U.S. violated its promise to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev not to expand NATO.former U.S. President George W. Bush has been duped by a prankster into admitting that NATO expansion eastward towards Russia had violated a U.S. promise not to do so. "Listen, times change," Bush says inAfter "Zelensky" calls Bush "a very, very wise person," the formerBush tells "Zelensky" that "your mission is to destroy as many Russian troops as you can."He then condemns Russian President Vladimir Putin for essentially putting an end to Wall Street and Washington's domination of Russia under President Boris Yeltsin.Russian pranksters (who have been banned from YouTube) put out a short video . Here is a longer clip:NATO's expansion eastward is one of the causes of the Ukraine war, especially after the West in December rejected Moscow's treaty proposals for a new security arrangement in Europe.