"You know the attitude of Western politicians towards Putin," he told state broadcaster TRT during a lengthy interview on Monday evening, calling it "unbecoming of politics."
"The attitude you show him is the attitude you will get in return," Erdogan explained.
He credited this insight for Ankara's ability to successfully negotiate the grain deal with both Moscow and Kiev on Friday. Turkey also hosted the initial talks between Ukraine and Russia in the early days of the conflict, before the process broke down - reportedly at the behest of some Western leaders.
"We are determined to put this agreement into practice," Erdogan said of the grain deal, saying it would go a long way toward easing the threat of a global food crisis. He urged both Russia and Ukraine to abide by what they signed in Istanbul.
Comment: The grain deal might help delay the looming global famine, however there's good reason to forecast that, what with the establishment in the West actively sabotaging its own food supplies - such as the Netherlands forcing its farmers off the land, Canada taxing its farmers out of business - catastrophic food shortages, for some, will be unavoidable.
In the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Ankara does not regard either side as an enemy, Erdogan said. Turkey has not imposed sanctions against Russia, but it has spoken in opposition to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine and sold Kiev combat drones such as the Bayraktar TB-2.
As for relations with Russia, Erdogan said Turkey was focusing on issues of "mutual benefit," such as the peace process for neighboring Syria.
Comment: Turkey's idea of 'mutually beneficial' relations is going to need refining (to say the least) if it's going to truly integrate into the multipolar world's plans.
As part of the 'Astana Three' initiative, the Turkish leader met with Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran earlier this month.