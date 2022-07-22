FILE PHOTO
According to the Le Devoir newspaper, Christian Overbeck, chairman of the grain producers' association of the Canadian province of Quebec, has complained that the duties imposed in March this year worsen the already difficult situation for farmers, who previously faced rising costs for fuel and equipment.
«The cost of basic necessities has doubled or even tripled since 2021», - Overbeck said.
The agricultural association, which includes grain producers' associations from Quebec, Ontario and Atlantic Canada, estimates that about 660 to 680 thousand tons of nitrogen fertilizer is imported from Russia in the country's three regions, representing 85 to 90% of all fertilizer
of this type used.
«This imposes crucial additional costs on farmers. We are requesting support from the federal government to compensate farmers for these duties», - said Ghislain Gervais, chairman of the Sollio Cooperative Group.
According to him, the customs duties will cost his company $10-15 thousand in extra costs
, while for all the producers of Sollio group, it'll be $30 million dollars.
Comment: See also: Farmer protests spread across the globe