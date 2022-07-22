«The cost of basic necessities has doubled or even tripled since 2021», - Overbeck said.

«This imposes crucial additional costs on farmers. We are requesting support from the federal government to compensate farmers for these duties», - said Ghislain Gervais, chairman of the Sollio Cooperative Group.

According to the Le Devoir newspaper, Christian Overbeck, chairman of the grain producers' association of the Canadian province of Quebec, has complained that the duties imposed in March this year worsen the already difficult situation for farmers, who previously faced rising costs for fuel and equipment.The agricultural association, which includes grain producers' associations from Quebec, Ontario and Atlantic Canada, estimates that about 660 to 680 thousand tons of nitrogen fertilizer is imported fromof this type used.According to him, the customs duties, while for all the producers of Sollio group, it'll be $30 million dollars.