Hunter Biden appears to have violated the same firearm crimes that have sentenced several individuals to years in prison.A 2021 Politico report said in 2018, Biden responded "no" to a question on the transaction record that asked "Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?"Several individuals have been convicted for committing the same unlawful violation as Biden, while the president's son has faced no charges.The Department of Justice (DOJ) reported that 26-year-old Paul Lachapelle appeared in federal court on May 13, 2022, for possessing a firearm while using an unlawful controlled substance. Police found that the suspect allegedly threw a .22 caliber revolver in a grassy area while he was addicted to a controlled substance. He could face up to 10 years in prison.In Boston, five men were indicted for firearm and drug offenses, the DOJ reported . Dumari Scarlett-Dixon, 21, was indicted on one count of unlawful use of a controlled substance while obtaining a firearm and ammunition. Dane Mitchell, 31, was indicted on one count of the same crime. Lawrence Alexander, 24, was indicted for being in possession of a firearm "in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense," the release said. The suspects could also face up to 10 years in prison.In South Dakota, 38-year-old Justin Eagle Pipe faces up to the same length of time in prison for committing these crimes, according to a report by the DOJ.Twenty-four year old Isca Johnson of Tennessee was sentenced to 21 months in prison in 2021 after police found a gun and marijuana in his home, the National Review reported.Harold Salway Jr., 22, faces up to life in prison for charges of same crime, plus being charged with "Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and "Use of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime." There is no evidence he used the firearm, but only possessed it.There has been continuing suspicion about the president's son abandoning a laptop in a Delaware repair shop containing a cache of files and emails on his overseas business dealings with Ukrainian-based oil company, Burisma , and Chinese energy company , CEFC China Energy.