The head of military intelligence says the Russian president could have sent a body double to key talks in Iran.Russian President Vladimir Putin may have used a lookalike for his trip to Iran this week, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence service (GUR) has suggested.While giving a speech in Moscow on Wednesday, Putin explained that he was coughing due to the strong air conditioning Tehran, where he had a number of meetings the previous day. The Kremlin later stated that the president's health is fine.