Hungary needs to buy an extra 700 million cubic meters of natural gas this year to ensure its energy safety and this is "simply impossible" to do without Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.Speaking in Moscow at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov,The minister stressed that negotiations with Russia should conclude as soon as possible as the heating season officially starts on October 15.Lavrov said that the Hungarian government's request to purchase additional natural gas would "be immediately reported and considered."At the same time, the Russian foreign minister believed it was a shame that an "openly Russophobic policy" and the "rampant escalation of sanctions" by Washington and Brussels was hindering the development of practical cooperation between Moscow and Budapest. He pledged "to seek and find the solutions" that would make cooperating independent "of these kinds of whims."Szijjarto's meetings in Moscow also included talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who is in charge of energy matters, and Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov.In response to the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, the EU - along with the US, the UK, and many other countries - imposed harsh sanctions on Moscow, including some of its energy exports.Hungarian President Viktor