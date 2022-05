© PA Wire



The Governor of the Bank of England has warned of "apocalyptic" global food price rises and said he is "helpless" in the face of surging inflation as the economy is battered by the war in Ukraine.Andrew Bailey said he has "run out of horsemen" when counting the shocks facing Britain, with runaway energy and food costs driven by global market forces beyond his control.Prices are rising at the fastest rate in 30 years , creating a "very big income shock" that is expected to intensify in coming monthsMr Bailey told MPs on the Treasury Select Committee that he is increasingly concerned about a further surge in food costs if Ukraine, a major crop grower, is unable to ship wheat and cooking oils from its warehouses because of a Russian blockade The Governor said that he had spoken to Ukraine's finance minister and added: "The [risk] I'm going to sound rather apocalyptic about I guess is food."Ukraine does have food in store but it can't get it out at the moment. While [the finance minister] was optimistic about crop planting, he said at the moment we have no way of shipping it out as things stand, and it is getting worse."I am by no stretch of the imagination a military strategist, but whatever can be done to help Ukraine get its food out would be a huge contribution."The comments from Mr Bailey are likely to increase pressure on the Bank from Conservative MPs who are increasingly exasperated that he failed to act sooner.Many experts believe the institution acted too slowly in increasing interest rates as prices took off last year, and it has also been criticised for failing to reduce its quantitative easing money-printing programme over the past decade.The bleak assessment will also likely add to pressure on the Treasury to hold an emergency Budget to tackle the cost of living crisis, after Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor,Food prices are already surging because of fears about the disruption. Ukraine supplies large parts of the Middle East with grain, and there is a risk that families will be unable to afford to eat unless a solution is found. Wheat prices rose as much as 6pc on Monday.He said: "It is a very very, more than uncomfortable - I am trying to think of a word that is even more severe than that - it is a very very difficult place to be."To forecast 10pc inflation and to say there is not a lot we can do about 80pc of it, I can tell you it is an extremely difficult place to be. We have to recognise the reality of the situation we face."Traditional policy requires the Bank to raise interest rates to combat high inflation, which works by raising borrowing costs and slowing the domestic economy.Instead the Bank has only increased rates from 0.1pc in December to 1pc now in the hope of stopping these cost increases feeding into the wider economy.Once the energy price shock has passed it hopes inflation will fall back to 2pc.The series of shocks to inflation are so severe that a Cabinet minister criticised the Bank over the weekend for failing in its "one job - to keep inflation at around 2pc".Another cabinet minister told The Telegraph that Government figures are "now questioning its independence".Mr Bailey hit back that the Bank's independence and the trust placed in it to bring inflation back down are vital at a time of rampant price rises."What I would say to these people is, this is when the independence of the Bank and the target framework and the nominal anchor matter more than ever - more than in the easy times."saying: "We have to get [inflation] back to target. And that is clear."Mr Bailey suggested that he does not expect higher rates to trigger a house price crash, arguing that growth is likely to cool as the crisis bites but a "structural" shortage of properties will prevent a plunge.Sir Dave Ramsden, a deputy governor at the Bank, said that it was hard to disentangle the impact that a post-Brexit labour shortage has had on inflation, given that data suggests the European Union and US are both dealing with similar price surges and many countries are suffering more than the UK. Mr Bailey added that he still believes Brexit will have a negative impact on trade over the longer term.