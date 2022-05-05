© Antonio Olmos/The Observe



The government is facing calls to launch a fresh package of emergency financial support for households after the Bank of England warned Britain's economy could plunge into recession before the end of the year.As the nation went to the polls in the local elections, the Bank raised interest rates from 0.75% to 1% to tackle spiralling inflation made worse by Russia's war in Ukraine.The rate rise brings borrowing costs to levels unseen since the recession caused by the 2008 financial crisis, but the Bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) said action was warranted despite the gathering economic storm clouds.Andrew Bailey, the Bank's governor, said there was a "narrow path" the central bank had to navigate between the dual risks of inflation and recession facing the British economy. He said the inflation shock had beenand the rise in energy costs since Vladimir Putin's invasion."I recogniseBailey said.The pound fell sharply after the rate decision as the City reacted to Britain's weaker economic prospects. SWith the Conservatives facing a difficult night in the polls, Labour and opposition parties called on the government to drastically rethink its support measures for hard-pressed families as the cost of living crisis escalates further.Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said the government was out of ideas and out of touch. "Not only are ministers shrugging their shoulders at the spiralling cost of living crisis, they've made it worse bythat will further stifle our economic growth."Calls were growing on Thursday for the government to launch a windfall tax on oil and gas companies to fund measures to help struggling families, after the"With a one-off windfall tax on oil and gas producer profits, we can cut household bills by up to £600 and support businesses through the cost of living storm," Reeves said.In a downbeat assessment, the Bank said British households were likely to suffer. Amid a surge in global gas prices after Putin's invasion, it forecastEconomists at the Resolution Foundation said the Bank's projections showedthis year from the cost of living squeeze, laying the ground for a weaker period of growth ahead as families rein in their spending.The MPC saidin the Ofgem energy price cap expected in October, in a development thatAlthough a modest recovery is expected at the start of next year, ensuringis likely to be avoided, the Bank warned Britain's economy would shrink by 0.25% over the course of 2023 as a whole, in effect a slow-burn recession. "It is a very obviously sharp slowdown in activity," Bailey said.Predicting, the Bank said the hit to living standards and weaker growthHowever, the MPC judged that the risks from high inflation becoming a persistent feature of the UK economy warranted immediate action. With, three members of the MPC - Jonathan Haskel, Michael Saunders and Catherine Mann - voted for a larger half percentage point rise in borrowing costs in a 6-3 split on the rate-setting committee.Financial markets had anticipated the Bank would raise interest rates to as high as 2.5% next year. Basing its economic forecasts on this judgment, the Bank said inflation would probably fall back close to its target rate within two years and would drop to just 1.3% within three.With the economy faltering, analysts said this signalled the Bank was unlikely to increase rates much further, while two members of the MPC signalled in the minutes of its meeting that such steps were "not appropriate" given the economic risks.The committee alsostarted in the 2008 financial crisis. It had previously signalled that interest rates rising to 1% would open the door for disposals. The MPC said it had asked a team at the Bank to draw up plans for a disposal programme and would provide an update in August.A Treasury spokesperson said it recognised the Bank's forecasts would be concerning for many people, and it was providing £22bn of support for families this year to help with the cost of living. "The UK is not alone in these challenges and while we can't shield everyone entirely, we are taking action to ease pressures on households and drive growth," they said.