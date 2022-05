© FOX Business



The world is about to face an acute food crisis due to skyrocketing food prices,. The minister has named the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine as its causes."The situation is highly dramatic," the minister told the German tabloid in a late Saturday interview, adding that, according to the UN World Food Program, "more than 300 million people" are already suffering from acute hunger and the UN has to "constantly revise" this data upwards.In its May 6 statement , the World Food Program has warned that, and called for the Black Sea ports to be opened so that this grain could be delivered to the needy.Minister Schulze was quick to blame Moscow for the development by accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of "waging a war through hunger." She claimed that Russia had "stolen grain from Ukraine" and is now taking advantage of nations depending on Russian and Ukrainian agricultural products by supposedly offering food only to those, who are "unequivocally pro-Russian."The minister has also claimed that the fact that 40 nations that are "home to half of the world's population" did not condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine was supposedly a result of their "vulnerability to food blackmail." She didn't offer any specific evidence to support this statement, though.At the same time, she did admit tha, she said, adding that "it needs to be reduced to zero, and not just in Germany but potentially internationally."Germany "pours 2.7 billion liters of fuel [made] from vegetable oils into car tanks every year," she pointed out, adding that this aloneThe ongoing conflict in Ukraine has prompted fears of global grain shortages asOzdemir, a member of the strongly pro-US/NATO Alliance 90/The Greens party, also accused Moscow of "starvation strategy" at that time.His position appears to be quite different fromContinued arms deliveries would only prolong the suffering of Ukrainians as well as risk potentially devastating consequences, ranging from a possible global war to a "catastrophic" impact on global health and climate change, the co-authors of two open letters have warned. Berlin has not reacted to any of the letters so far.Russia attacked its neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.