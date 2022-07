© Ludovic Marin/ AP/Jacquelyn Martin



"It has become clear in recent reports that Mr. Gates is the largest private farmland owner in America — he now owns nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across 19 states. Comparatively, the average farm size in 2021 was 445 acres, according to the United States Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service. I believe that Mr. Gates' holdings across much of our nation is a significant portion that the Committee should not ignore.



"Bill Gates is the largest owner of U.S. farmland. I'm curious what's planned for this incredibly productive ag land given that he believes developed countries like America 'shouldn't eat any red meat.' How are his land purchases related to those aspirations?"

"North Dakota's Agriculture Commissioner, Republican Doug Goehring, previously said that many people feel they are being exploited by the ultra-rich who buy land but do not necessarily share the state's values."

"I've gotten a big earful on this from clear across the state, it's not even from that neighborhood. Those people are upset, but there are others that are just livid about this."

