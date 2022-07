© Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"The very existence of a state like Russia is recognized as a serious threat to the alliance. This is a very serious turn and a real bid to confront us."

How did this happen?

What will Brussels do and what will Moscow do?

Will there be a war?

About the Author:

Julia Melnikova is the Program Coordinator for Russian International Affairs Council.

The world is currently changing so rapidly that the term 'new normal,' which first appeared in the business realm and later enriched diplomatic slang, has been added to the active vocabulary of not only all those who follow the news, but even those who don't.The NATO summit held in Madrid, last month, was rich in information, claiming to be one of the key political events of the summer of 2022. The gathering marked another milestone in relations between Moscow and Brussels, with the the continuing conflict between Russia and the West the main focus.in which Russia was publicly declared its main security threat.symbolically confirming the unity of the Euro-Atlantic camp.These are allThe reaction of officials does not add optimism either. For example, in commenting on NATO's 2022 Strategic Concept , Russia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alexander Grushko, said It would seem that everything points toNaturally, questions arise: How did this happen? What will Brussels do in practice, and how will Moscow react? Can a strategic confrontation in the information field and the buildup of means of deterrence on both sides escalate into an open conflict?However, if you look deeper, the fundamental answers are not as scary as they might seem.In fact, to properly interpret this 'new normal' in Russia-NATO relations, they must be analyzed from a chronological perspective.Looking at the period since the collapse of the USSR and the end of the Cold War, Russia's offensive in Ukraine is, indeed, an unprecedented scenario for European security. Naturally,The 1991 concept noted a reduction in the security threat due to the change in the balance of power in Europe, but also noted the need to take the legacy of the Soviet Union's military potential into account.The installment from 2010 finally attached strategic importance to relations with Russia and was aimed at deepening them on issues of mutual interest. Accordingly, if we compare the document from 2022 with its immediate predecessor,However, 12 years have passed since the adoption of the previous concept, during which NATO has faced internal crises and failures in achieving its goals, and Russia has moved to a more active foreign policy.Russia's complaints against NATO had already begun accumulating since the conflicts inin the 1990s, and noticeably escalated after the 2008 summit in Bucharest, whenwere promised membership of the bloc. This criticism persisted, albeit implicitly, during NATO's operation inthat took place in Wales and Warsaw in 2014 and 2016 following the first Ukrainian crisis, in turn,In this context, the parties actually abandoned dialogue and suspended the work of the Russia-NATO Council at Brussels' initiative. Despite attempts to revive the format and even use it in early 2022 to discuss Russian proposals for security guarantees, it became clear that the functionality and effectiveness of the Council had been reduced to zero.In the absence of these channels of communication and, in fact, any real purpose for them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov succinctly characterized Moscow's relations with Brussels as "non-existent."Therefore, if we compare the reality after the Madrid summit with the development of events before it, the 'normal' is the same... only more clearly formulated.Once the 'i's are dotted and the important words delivered, things become clearer. Today's reality makes it easier for both parties to understand the logic of their opponent, as well as their behavior in the future, to a certain extent. In the current situation, the decisions announced by NATO confirmIts leadership signaled this move by announcing the deployment of additional troops in the East and its readiness to continue providing military assistance to Ukraine, as well as by increasing the frequency and intensity of military exercises and ramping up the modernization of its military-industrial complex. It is obvious that, in the medium term, the bloc will focus on fortifying its eastern and southern borders in order to contain Russia.If Finland and Sweden successfully complete the process of accession, the format NATO chooses to secure its borders with Russia, which remains unknown, will be key in terms of Moscow's reaction. There are two groups of issues here - related to conventional and strategic weapons.With regard to conventional weapons,like those operating in Poland and the Baltic StatesThe probability of the second option is higher since the leaders of the Nordic countries themselves have spoken out against the first. In this case,as well as to modernize its military infrastructure in the adjacentIn thethe coexistence of both Russian and NATO fleets would be problematic (since all states with access may soon be members of the alliance) and require updating, confidence-building and incident prevention measures.The expert community is also discussing the prospects ofThis would already require a rearrangement of Russia's strategic weapons and addcreating a significant challenge for Moscow's strategic security. Nevertheless, it would be a very risky step on the part of the bloc to deliberately encourage further escalation in its relations with Russia, so the governments of the Nordic countries have dismissed the likelihood of such a scenario so far.According to statements from Russia's Foreign Ministry,which means the ball is now in Russia's court. But one way or another, from a practical standpoint, the events currently taking place demonstrate thatone that stood the test of time in a bygone era.But there is potentially good news, too. Despite the seriousness of the steps taken by the bloc, given the historical analysis above, the 'new normal' that will form the basis of Russia-NATO relations in the foreseeable future won't have come as a surprise to Russia's military and political elites, so it will not require any fundamental shift in thinking on Moscow's part.When the dialogue moves from political and diplomatic arenas to the military realm, it often becomes more concrete and pragmatic. An important point in the statement from the Madrid summit is thedespite the fact that Russia had been accused of violating it the day before.The same idea was expressed by NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg.While the fighting in Ukraine is in an active phase, the parties will remain vague, determining what measures must be taken to adequately secure their borders without openly challenging the security of their opponents. As soon as the hostilities end and a post-conflict model emerges, when new troops appear on Russia's borders and the details of Finland's and Sweden's accession become clear, further dialogue will inevitably be devoted to finding ways to de-escalate, since a peak in tensions is always followed by a decline.There is another reason it is not beneficial for NATO to engage in open conflict with Moscow or concentrate all of its resources on its border with Russia. As was confirmed by the decisions taken during the course of the Madrid summit,And if the United States and its allies need resources to counter China very soon,