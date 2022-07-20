© Reuters

The European Union (EU) will amend some of its tough sanctions on Russia by allowing the unfreezing of some of the country's funds to boost food trade, amid an unfolding global food crisis, according to a draft document.Only hours after it proposed additional sanctions on Russia's top lender, Sberbank, the EU revealed a new regulation under which it will unblock assets at Russian banks linked to trade in food and fertilizer.EU nations will be able to unfreeze previously blocked economic resources owned by top Russian lenders VTB, Sovcombank, Novikombank, Otkritie FC Bank, VEB, Promsvyazbank and Bank Rossiya, said the document.The draft document saidThe new regulation will be adopted on Wednesday., an EU official told Reuters.The European Union and the United States have imposed harsh sanctions against Russia, in response to Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine this year. Russia launched the military offensive in Ukraine on February 24. TheRussia has said formerly that difficulties in the global food market, which had been building up for a long time, were further exacerbated due to "illegitimate sanctions against Russia."Earlier this year, President Vladimir