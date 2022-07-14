© Scott Olson/Getty Images



Currently, only those over age 50 or who are immunocompromised are eligible.Top Biden administration officials are weighing a plan to let all adults get a second round of coronavirus booster shots, two people with knowledge of the matter told POLITICO.The deliberations stem from growing concerns over the potential for a summer Covid surge driven by the more transmissible Omicron subvariant BA.5, as hospitalizations rise nationwide.The Washington Post first reported the booster plan. The White House declined to comment.The discussions are still in early stages and would require official sign-off from the CDC and Food and Drug Administration. The CDC and FDA did not immediately respond to requests for comment."We have the vaccine to do this," said Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association. "But the question is, will it temper the current increase from BA.5 in terms of mild-to-moderate disease?"