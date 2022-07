© Gage Skidmore/Flickr Creative Commons



"As a condition of employment, all new employees of state agencies must be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the most up-to-date vaccination, including any additional doses or boosters, as recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)."

"Current exempt employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the most up-to-date vaccination as recommended by the CDC beginning July 1, 2023."

"The requirements of this directive are subject to disability-related reasonable accommodations and sincerely held religious belief accommodations that are required under the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA), the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 (Rehabilitation Act), Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VII), the Washington Law Against Discrimination (WLAD), and any other applicable law."

"two weeks after they have received the second dose in a two-dose series of a COVID-19 vaccine (e.g., Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) or a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine (e.g., Johnson & Johnson (J&J)/Janssen) authorized for emergency use, licensed, or otherwise authorized or approved by the FDA or listed for emergency use or otherwise approved by the World Health Organization."

"When they have received all doses in the primary series and all boosters recommended for them by the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, when they become eligible."

"I call upon our higher education institutions, boards and commissions, and other separately elected officials to consider similar requirements within their agencies and jurisdictions."

Washington's Democrat Governor Jay Inslee issued a directive Thursday making Covid vaccines & boostersfor state workers in executive and small cabinet agencies. The new directive is stricter than many healthcare facilities and sparked concerns that it may cause more staffing shortages, especially for first responders and transportation employees.wrote in the directive , "vaccines are effective in reducing infection and serious disease," but tested positive for the virus himself last month.At the time he wrote that he had "only very mild symptoms, and I'm thankful to be vaccinated and boosted," according to the governor's office his doctor "set up" Paxlovid antiviral treatments , which is not typically used for mild cases, rather used for patients with more extreme symptoms.All current "exempt employees" must be fully vaccinated.Inslee's vaccine directive for employees was issued despite COVID cases in the state being on the decline , and staffing shortages because of his previous mandates continuing to plague police departments, fire departments and the Washington State Department of Transportation , among other agencies.Like his original vaccine mandate for state employees However, following Inslee's original mandate, agencies granted exemptions to employees, but then refused to grant them accommodations , leading to employees being terminated. This despite accommodations being made for all employees to be able to work during the height of the pandemic, but before the vaccine was available.Additionally, beginning in April, the rate of Covid-19 infections among boosted Americans wasInslee acknowledged in his vaccine directive that "COVID-19 appears to be here to stay," and recognized that "antivirals are reasons to be hopeful" but did not recognize immunity from having already had the virus as an alternative to vaccination.The directive defined a person "fully vaccinated" against COVID-19 as:A person would be considered "up to date" with their COVID-19 vaccination:Inslee ended his directive by saying: