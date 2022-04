© Prasesh Shiwakoti

COVID booster jabs for the nation's youngest citizens could soon be forthcoming after pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech formally asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve an emergency use authorization for the extra vaccine doses for children from 5 to 11 years old.According to a press release put out by the companies,"The submission included data from the Phase 2/3 clinical trial in children ages 5 through 11 years who received a booster dose approximately 6 months after the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine 10-µg two-dose primary series, which was authorized under EUA for this age group in October 2021. Data from this study demonstrated a strong immune response in this age group following a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine with no new safety signals," the statement reads.The clinical trial included 4,500 children in the U.S, Finland, Poland, and Spain and sought to "evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity" of the vaccine.According to the FDA's website : "An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) is a mechanism to facilitate the availability and use of medical countermeasures, including vaccines, during public health emergencies, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic. Under an EUA, FDA may allow the use of unapproved medical products, or unapproved uses of approved medical products in an emergency to diagnose, treat, or prevent serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions when certain statutory criteria have been met, including that there are no adequate, approved, and available alternatives. Taking into consideration input from the FDA, manufacturers decide whether and when to submit an EUA request to FDA.""Once submitted, FDA will evaluate an EUA request and determine whether the relevant statutory criteria are met, taking into account the totality of the scientific evidence about the vaccine that is available to FDA," the agency states.According to a CNBC report on the request, "It's unclear whether the FDA's advisory committee will meet to discuss the data and make a recommendation.The FDA authorized the emergency use of initial vaccines for the 5-11 age group in October 2021.Chris Donaldson is an ordinary American who is concerned about rampant corruption as well as the ongoing attacks on our way of life by those who have contempt for our hard-earned freedoms. A Navy veteran, he has been a frequent contributor to conservative websites and resides in Florida.