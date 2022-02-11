© John Ochieng/SOPA Images/Rex



Drugmaker makes $37bn in vaccine sales and predicts bumper year ahead from Covid jabs and pill.Pfizer made nearly $37bn (£27bn) in sales from its Covid-19 vaccine last year - making it one of the most lucrative products in history - and has forecast another bumper year in 2022,The US drugmaker's overall revenues in 2021 doubled to $81.3bn, and it expects to make record revenues of $98bn to $102bn this year.The drugmaker made a net profit of nearly $22bn last year, up from $9.1bn in 2020. It increased its 2022 estimate for Comirnaty sales to $32bn and expects Paxlovid to contribute $22bn in revenues.A few days later, Paxlovid received the green light in the UK, where the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency described it as a "life-saving" treatment. It has now received emergency approval in 40 countries.Albert Bourla, Pfizer's chairman and chief executive, said that at the start of the pandemic it had "committed to use all of the resources and expertise we had at our disposal to help protect populations globally against this deadly virus".The Covid vaccine, together with that produced by US rival Moderna and the much cheaper jab made by Britain's AstraZeneca, has saved millions of lives worldwide.However, pharmaceutical companies have been accused of not sharing the recipe for their vaccines, which would enable drugmakers in poorer countries to produce cheaper versions of them.Global Justice Now pointed out that Pfizer's Covid-19 jab was invented by BioNTech, supported by €100m (£84m) in debt financing from the publicly owned European Investment Bank and a €375m grant from the German government.Tim Bierley, a pharma campaigner at the group, said: "The development of mRNA vaccines should have revolutionised the global Covid response.Moderna has said it would not enforce patent protection on its Covid vaccine, and last week scientists in South Africa said they had developed a copy of the jab. They hope it will boost vaccination rates across the continent, which are among the lowest in the world.According to Reuters, Pfizer has sold the vaccine to African countries at $3 to $10 a shot. It has indicated that a non-profit dose costs just $6.75, or £4.98, to produce, but it has reportedly charged the NHS £18 a dose for the first 100m jabs bought and £22 a dose for the next 89m, totalling £3.76bn, Global Justice Now said - amounting to an eye-watering 299% mark-up.Responding to Global Justice Now's claims, a Pfizer spokesperson said it was "firmly committed to equitable and affordable access" to the Comirnaty jab.They said: "High- and middle-income countries pay more than low-income countries, but at a value that is significantly discounted from our normal benchmarks, during the pandemic. Low- and lower-middle-income countries pay a not-for-profit price."However, we would highlight that the true costs of bringing this novel mRNA vaccine to patients include ongoing large-scale clinical studies and pharmacovigilance, continued and increased manufacturing efforts including process improvements, and global distribution and supply."Covid vaccines are complex biologic products, and their manufacturing requires specialised experience, expertise and equipment."It is not as simple as sharing the 'recipe'. Manufacturing of the Pfizer and BioNTech Covid vaccine involves the use of over 280 materials. There is enormous collaboration already taking place."